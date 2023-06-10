This summer’s wanderlust is busting out all over, with increases expected to tip records at airports, beaches, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. And organizers of local staycation activities — farmers markets, community pools, fairs, zoos, concerts and parks — are also anticipating greater public attendance as folks maximize their dollars.

All of this translates to an anticipated greater number of people and crowds this summer. So along with your plans to get away for a day, afternoon or week, there’s something else that needs to be addressed as you travel in crowds and public places — germs.

When you’re planning days of summer fun, the last thing you want is for anyone to spend time sick in bed. Knowing the danger zones and some tips can help you battle these and avoid pitfalls.

Public spaces function as an ideal breeding ground for viruses, bacteria and other undesirables. The combination of mass movement along with the profound exposure in physical environments can lead to unanticipated illnesses (or diseases) spread by multiple channels. Experts agree that following a few major precautions can make a big difference so you and those you love can enjoy summer activities:

Practice good hand hygiene. Washing hands frequently is critical to keeping nasty germs from making you and those you care about ill while traveling. Washing hands often, especially before meals or touching your eyes, nose or mouth, is the number one way to prevent illness at home or while traveling.

Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Have sanitizing gel or wipes with at least 60% alcohol available when soap and water aren’t, to help clean hands. This is especially important in places where it may be difficult to get to soap in a restroom, such as at amusement parks, on airplanes or at crowded venues.

Sanitize “high touch” areas. The majority of infections, including respiratory infections, are passed by contact occurring within a very short distance rather than through the air. And germs can be found on porous surfaces (those that have spaces for matter like air, water, liquid or vapors to get through). However, germs also linger longer on nonporous materials like plastic. When possible, wipe down surfaces such as tables, seat armrests and lavatory door handles with an alcohol-based wipe or gel before using them.

Airplanes/mass transit/entertainment rides. Between the restricted space and scores of people flying and using mass transit or lining up for rides, it’s not surprising that they’re known as breeding zones for germs. If you’re unable to wipe high-touch surfaces with sanitizer, take time to wash your hands (frequently) while avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth, which are lined with specialized “mucus membranes” that can serve as “portals of entry” into your body.

Be careful about what you eat. As a result of bacteria-friendly high temperatures, summer is the peak season for foodborne illnesses. Avoid food that may have been sitting out for a long time or that’s not cooked properly.

Swimming pools/water parks. Rinse off before and after taking the plunge at pools and water parks. These can be breeding grounds for pinkeye (conjunctivitis), skin viruses, and cryptosporidium and giardia, which cause diarrhea. Chlorination does not kill all bacteria.

Drink bottled water. Drinking from a sink, water fountain or tank may be problematic. Opt for bottled water.

Put distance between you and others in public places when needed. If someone near you isn’t covering coughs or sneezes, put distance between you. Be sure you also cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, washing hands afterward.

Enjoy the animals, but don’t get sick. Like humans, animals may carry germs that can make you sick. Don’t eat foods or drink while petting any animal. Don’t kiss animals — germs might go directly into your mouth and then into your stomach. Thoroughly wash hands after petting animals.

Children are generally more vulnerable to illness when traveling or out and about in public places. Two main reasons:

Most children aren’t particularly good at keeping things out of their mouths, and they aren’t particularly careful with hand hygiene. Help small children wash hands, reminding older kids how to wash them thoroughly (soap and water, lather up and scrub all over for 20 seconds, rinsing and drying).

Children’s immune systems are less developed than those of adults, and this makes them more vulnerable to illness. Make sure your child is up to date on immunizations, even when traveling in the U.S. Be sure your child has had routine vaccinations for measles, whooping cough and other serious illnesses on the normal CDC schedule.

These expert tips — along with staying hydrated and active, eating healthy meals and getting quality sleep — will help you enjoy a great summer 2023.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.