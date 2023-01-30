How to avoid dehydration in the cold weather: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Research shows that dehydration can sneak up on people in winter. In fact, according to numerous studies, your chance of dehydration increases during the colder months.

One substantial reason is that most people don’t notice the fluids leaving their bodies in cooler weather or wintertime. People don’t generally feel as thirsty when the temperature drops, decreasing the inclination of drinking water. No matter the season, hydration is a vital factor in keeping you healthy, alert and productive.

Dehydration occurs when your body doesn’t have enough fluids to function properly. It can cause havoc with your health including — but not limited to — exhaustion, muscle fatigue, cramps, loss of coordination and stroke. Additionally, when dehydrated, you can also become more susceptible to winter colds and flu.

Cold weather dehydration is generally regarded as more of a threat than dehydration other times of the year, because most people don’t notice the fluids leaving their bodies. That, combined with decreased thirst, can bring on dehydration more quickly than you would think.

Here are key understandings and tips to keep in mind during the cooler seasons and winter weather:

Diminished thirst: While you may not feel thirsty, that’s not a true indication of whether you’re adequately hydrated. There are physiological shifts that make this happen. But often, diminished thirst occurs simply because it’s cold and you don’t crave cold (or even room-temperature) water. Also, when you experience the cold, your body temperature drops and your blood vessels constrict, which physically makes you feel less thirsty. And when people feel less thirsty, they simply don’t rehydrate often enough.

Increased respiratory water loss: Breathing cold and dry air causes your body to lose significant amounts of fluid too. And when you “see your breath” when it’s cold outside, that’s actually water leaving your body and evaporating. The drier the air, the more water you lose this way.

Less obvious perspiration: In lower temperatures, bodies must work harder under the weight of heavier clothing or layers of clothes and/or protective gear. And sweat evaporates more rapidly in cool/cold, dryer seasonal air. While you may not feel like you’re sweating and losing hydration, you are. Overall, it’s been found that people don’t necessarily associate dehydration with cold weather.

It all adds up and can cause your body to dehydrate without you even realizing that it’s happening.

Signs of dehydration

Early signs of a lack of fluids include:

Headache or head rush

Slightly dry mucous membranes

Slightly decreased urine output or dark yellow urine

Loss of appetite

Tiredness or fatigue

Dry or flushed skin

Chills

Dizzy or light-headed

Panting

Constipation

This information is with regards to winter dehydration related to losing fluids. However, it’s important to keep in mind that dehydration during the winter season, like other seasons, can be caused by other factors i.e., an illness, medication or nausea and/or diarrhea (especially in infants & children).

What you can do

Follow these tips for staying hydrated during the winter months:

Your body depends on water to survive, and you need to consume water daily. Your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is: about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day for men; about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women. These recommendations cover fluids from water, other beverages and food. (About 20% of daily fluid intake usually comes from food and the rest from drinks.)

Don’t rely on thirst to tell you when you need to drink water. Make a point to drink a certain amount of water throughout the day. Take water with you. A reusable water bottle can help keep you hydrated year-round. If you normally carry water with you during the summer, continue the habit through the winter.

If you find it difficult to drink water when it’s cold outside, drink warm beverages like decaffeinated hot tea, herbal tea or hot cider.

Don’t equate “rehydrate” with “sweat.” And this also goes for when you are inside or outside being active or exercising. You need to drink extra water to cover the fluid loss. It’s important to drink water before, during and after a workout or being active.

Eat more fruits and vegetables! You can get water from the foods you eat. Not only are fruits and vegetables good for you, they also help you stay hydrated.

Avoid/limit alcohol and caffeinated drinks that can cause dehydration.

Replacing lost fluids is the only way to restore hydration. Stay vigilant and keep these key understandings and tips in mind. You can usually reverse mild to moderate dehydration by drinking more fluids, but severe dehydration needs immediate medical treatment.