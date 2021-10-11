How screen time impacts mental health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Be involved. Media is just another environment in which kids play. The same parenting rules apply. Set limits, know the content, and get to know where your kids are involved and with who they are involved with online as you would in person.

Manage digital screen time in a balanced manner with real-world experiences and interactions. Provide healthy off-line activity joys. Encourage fun activities with music, art, sports, puzzles, creating, board games and other hobbies that don’t involve a screen.

When old enough, discuss your concerns of too much screen time.

Discuss what your child is seeing and things that are concerning them (bullying, gossiping, violence, exclusion) as well as online safety (predators), privacy issues and advertising. Encourage them to think critically about what they are seeing (e.g., is it accurate, trustworthy, and scams).

Model healthy digital behaviors skills. Unplug at family meals, outings and areas reserved for conversations and eating. Be aware of times engaging with your phone.

Consider no devices in your child’s bedroom (phones, video games, computers or televisions). With use only in a public space in the home (kitchen or family room).