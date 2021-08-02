How plant-based nutrition benefits your health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Indulge in dessert daily, with fruits. Retrain your taste buds when it comes to sweets by opting for bananas, peaches, apples or berries. You can spice it up, too, by adding a drizzle of honey, cocoa powder or nibs, sprinkling nuts or seeds, or baking or sautéing the fruit to make it caramelize.

Start days with whole grains whether it’s steel-cut oats, quinoa or a whole-grain wheat bread. Add some nuts, seeds, and/or fruit. It’ll provide plenty of nutrients to break the fast as well as keep you full for hours.

Research indicates a plant-forward diet provides optimal levels of nutrition, offering all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health. It’s undeniable — and delicious!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.