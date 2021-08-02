How plant-based nutrition benefits your health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Everyone hears that eating your fruits and vegetables is vital to your health.
It’s undeniable.
Yet, estimates are that 9 of 10 Americans consume fewer fruits and vegetables than recommended. And it’s very telling, as the facts are clear that not getting enough plant-based nutrition can seriously harm your health in more ways than one.
The good news: A shift is taking place. A recent Nielsen survey found that 39% of Americans are actively trying to eat more foods that come from plants.
Plant-based or plant-forward eating patterns focus on foods primarily from plants, including not only fruits and vegetables but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans (including cocoa).
Eating plant-forward doesn’t mean that you are vegetarian or vegan and never eat meat or dairy, but rather that you are proportionately choosing more of your foods from plant sources. A wise move! When you base your meals on high-quality, nutrient-dense plant foods, you’re packing your diet with the fiber, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats that most Americans don’t get enough of. And again, the health benefits are great!
The power of plantsPlants have essential nutrients — vitamins, minerals, antioxidants — that you cannot attain from other foods. These are necessary to perform various roles in the body from healing wounds to boosting the immune system to strengthening bones to converting food into energy. And research shows that plant-forward eating is one of the healthiest diet-patterns:
It lessens the risk of disease, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease (even if you’ve eaten a poor diet for half your life, adding more healthy plant foods as an adult can help reduce your risk!) and high blood pressure; contributes to weight loss; improves mental well-being; and increases longevity.
Plants are chock-filled with fiber that has a plethora of benefits: improves digestion and the quality of gut bacteria; reduces blood sugar spikes and cholesterol; and helps you maintain a healthy weight.
Plant-based foods are the best sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants neutralize toxins that cause inflammation. Prolonged inflammation can damage your cells and is a trigger for a number of common health conditions or killers such as heart disease, stroke, some cancers, arthritis and diabetes.
Nutrition research has shown that plant-forward eating plans support health from head-to-toe, decreasing the risk of stroke, Alzheimer’s dementia, depression, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers (breast, colon, prostate). And again, is linked to increased longevity.
Plant-based diets are low in saturated fat, free of cholesterol, and rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — along with being highly delicious and nutritious with a broad cuisine selection.
Tip
There is a lot of diversity in range of taste and choices. Plant-forward creations are limited only by your imagination.
Start with the aim of increasing your fruits, vegetables and whole grains each day. Understanding this is a style of cooking and eating, emphasize plant-based foods. Meat and animal-based foods may be included but make a goal that they are not the main feature of the meal. Plant-forward does not mean vegan and vegetarian diets but rather an approach of consuming more plant-based foods. It also includes the Mediterranean, DASH, semi-vegetarian or flexitarian, and pescatarian eating.
There are great, delicious recipes for any time of the day — find a new cookbook or on-line recipe resource.
During the week, add more dishes with beans
Include a handful of nuts, every day
Switch to plant-based snacks like vegetable and hummus or fruit and nut butter
Fill at least half of your plate with veggies and fruits.
Meat substitute. Know your plant-based protein powerhouses and trade them: edamame, lentils, nuts, nutritional yeast, nuts, quinoa, beans and tofu.
Make one meal a day a salad. Begin with a base of greens and then get creative. From fruit to nuts to whole grains to herbs — the sky’s the limit! And select dressings with healthy fats such as olive, sunflower or grapeseed oils. Vinegars, reductions and various spices and herbs can add that zing.
Indulge in dessert daily, with fruits. Retrain your taste buds when it comes to sweets by opting for bananas, peaches, apples or berries. You can spice it up, too, by adding a drizzle of honey, cocoa powder or nibs, sprinkling nuts or seeds, or baking or sautéing the fruit to make it caramelize.
Start days with whole grains whether it’s steel-cut oats, quinoa or a whole-grain wheat bread. Add some nuts, seeds, and/or fruit. It’ll provide plenty of nutrients to break the fast as well as keep you full for hours.
Research indicates a plant-forward diet provides optimal levels of nutrition, offering all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health. It’s undeniable — and delicious!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
