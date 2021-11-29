Holiday alcohol consumption and your health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Heavy/high-volume: Generally defined as more than three drinks on any day or more than seven drinks a week for women and men older than 65, and more than four drinks on any day or more than 14 drinks a week for men 65 and younger

Excessive: Heavy or high-volume drinking, binge drinking, any alcohol use by people under 21 years of age (minimum legal drinking age), and any alcohol use by pregnant women.

Cutting consumption

There are many benefits to cutting down or cutting out alcohol. Taking a break from alcohol is one of the best things you can do for your health. Whether you’re thinking about drinking less in an average week or feeling like you don’t want to drink alcohol at all anymore, there are great reasons to make the choice that is right for you.

If you decide not to cut out alcohol entirely right now, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends the following low-risk weekly guidelines:

Healthy women of all ages and healthy men 65 and older: Fewer than seven drinks per week and no more than three drinks a day

Healthy men under 65 years: Fewer than 14 drinks per week and no more than four drinks in one day

Holiday tips