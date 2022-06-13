Here are some great ways to start your day: Dr. Nina Radcliff

How you start your mornings is a major influence in setting the tone for the rest of your day.

By setting the tone, it means to establish the quality of feeling or attitude. That first hour, from the moment you open your eyes, can decide the course of the rest of your day. While how your day goes is not always in your hands, how you prepare for it and approach it is.

When first waking up, the mind is most easily influenced by mental suggestion — it’s most open. And science-based facts underscore what you put in it will stay in it until the end of the day.

A quality morning routine is a powerful way of taking control of your day instead of sliding into your day with it controlling you. And yes, not everyone is a morning person. But even if you’re not part of the “morning people” crowd, there are things that can be done to get yourself ready for a great start to a productive day.

Proven ways to start your day right

Elite athletes are well known for their morning routines. Their routines are an important key to their success. Facts are they repeatedly share how their morning routine set the tone to achieve their goals.

The foundation is to be conscious of how you spend your morning time when you wake up.

Here are some considerations to help ensure you are building quality into your thoughts, actions and feelings in the morning — which will have a powerful, positive impact on your health and well-being — and productivity throughout the day:

Take time enjoying waking moments. Turn on uplifting music. Relax in the shower, do some morning stretches. When possible, try to go at a slower pace that supports peaceful, positive, rich moments for you. The primary goal is to ensure you take time enjoying your first moments.

Your morning ritual needs to be tailored to you to maximize your positive energy, productivity, inspiration and creativity all day long. The amount of time needed in the morning before work, school, or getting your day started, varies from person-to-person. Think about what you like to do and what you need to do. Workout? Time to meditate, pray or read the news? Or time in nature or with a pet? Packing lunch or doing dishes or starting laundry? At different seasons of life, mornings are different. Determine how much time your activities need and the time you need, which can be two different understandings. Set your alarm accordingly and ensure you get to bed the night before for a quality night of sleep.

A great morning routine sometimes means some planning the night before. Making mental or written notes of the most important things you want to do the next day can help reduce stress in the morning as you start your day.

Consider doing some simple thinking before you fall asleep so you don’t have to use your freshest thoughts in the morning to figure out what you’re going to wear or what you should eat.

Charge yourself. Starting the day thinking on or listening to “positive” will provide long-lasting, quality energy to you, always!

Hitting that snooze button has been shown to be more harmful than helpful, because those extra few minutes of sleep don’t provide you with quality, restorative rest. In actuality it can make you “groggier” or dull your mental skills first thing in the morning.

Your body needs healthy food to start your day. Take time for a healthy breakfast (and morning snack).

If you are someone who can awaken as a “snapdragon” instead of a “morning glory” consider placing a powerful quote where you will see it — or listen to an inspiring podcast as you begin your morning routine.

Some experts recommend that, upon awakening, you take a few minutes to check-in (go within). Focus on what you’re grateful for (e.g., children, partner, projects, nature outside your window). Thankfulness is linked to powerfully positive qualities that can uplift the body, mind, and soul!

Remind yourself tonight for in the morning that your morning routine will have a great effect on you, those you care about, and the remainder of your day. And you simply cannot do well if you don’t get yourself in the right mental space to succeed.

Before going full speed into your day, take a deep breath and decide that today you’re going to do excellent work!

One of the biggest mistakes people make is not developing an excellent morning routine that gets their day off to a good start. Starting off on the wrong foot means fighting an uphill battle to have a great day. You’ve got this – Carpe Diem!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.