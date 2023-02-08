Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Great column. First thing I read on Wednesday. Looking for Parkay squeeze. I found it at Walmart last year. The picture online was correct, so I ordered five. They sent me I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter spray! They did let me keep them and refunded my card. Hope you will find it for me. Thanks. — Nancy, Atlantic City

Dear Nancy: According to its website, Parkay.com, they still make it. It states it is available at the Acme on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor Heights.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Years ago, in the back of magazines there were ads to purchase reasonable custom made table pads. Can you find me one? — Ellen Morton, Hammonton

Dear Ellen: There are quite a few online companies that make them. I emailed you a list, you need the make of your table and the size. Most of the companies have thousands of patterns. One in particular starts out at $89, but lots of add on pricing. Hope you can find a deal. Most seem to be at least around $200.

Reader tips

JC writes in with a suggestion for Josie Morton, who is having trouble placing eyedrop medication in her mom’s eyes. JC’s ophthalmologist suggested GenTeal eye gel instead of drops. Just place a drop of gel on a fingertip and smear it on the bottom lid. Open and close the lid a few times and you are good to go. The price ranges from $10 to $12. Call 1-800-757-9195 to try to get a coupon. Sometimes they send one for $3, which reduces the price substantially.

SZ writes in to let Steve try McNaughton’s in Somers Point for outdoor covers and to let Paul know to try CVS in Somers Point for the Neutrogena. That’s where SZ buys it.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Beef bottom-round roasts: $4.99 per pound.

Lancaster brand petite sirloin steaks: buy one, get one free.

Debi Lilly design of one dozen roses: $24.99.

Russell Stover 9.4-ounce assorted chocolates: buy one, get one free.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $17.99.

Signature Select 16-ounce salsa: $2.50.

Nature Made vitamins: buy one, get one free.

Roma tomatoes: $1.29 per pound. Limit three pounds.*

Signature Select oyster and soup crackers or saltines: 99 cents each. Limit two.*

Signature Select 24-pack of seltzer water: $1.99. Limit one.*

Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream or Häagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit two.*

Hormel Black Label 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four offers.*

Open Nature Magdalena 1-pound bag of bay scallops: One offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless chuck roast: $4.99 per pound.

Skirt steak: $7.49 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken thighs: $2.49 per pound.

Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: Half price.

Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

One Bite pizza bagels: Half price.

Premio Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound.

Pepperidge Farm cookies: Three for $9. Limit four offers.*

Califia almond milk 32 to 48 ounces: $1.99. Limit four.*

Progresso traditional soups: Four for $5. Limit four offers.*

Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Value pack of Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Avocados: Four for $3. One offer.**

Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce tuna: Ten for $9.99. One offer.**

Wonderful 1-pound bag of pistachios: $4.99. One offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Nature’s Truth, Nature Made and Pink vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

A 10-ounce Russell Stover heart regularly $12.99 is on sale at Boscov’s for $7.99. All kitchen accessories are 30% off.

All Oxford Closet Collection items are 20% off at Big Lots.

Whitman or Russell Stover samplers and fashion jewelry are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Rayovac or Walgreens brand hearing aid batteries are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.

Get a dozen roses with a vase for $34.99 at Target. The Ninja Foodi 8.5-quart PossibleCooker Pro is on sale for $119.99.