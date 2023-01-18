Helping readers find the right polish, blender and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find Pledge floor polish, formerlyFuture floor polish. I am not having much luck. I build model cars as a hobby and use it for a finish coat on the paint job. Pledge polish gives my model cars a nice, durable shine. I’ve heard that it might have been discontinued, but there must be some around somewhere. Thanks for your help. — Bill, Mays Landing

Dear Bill: Pledge Revive It floor gloss in a 27-ounce bottle is $6.29 at Walmart. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Here’s one for you! I am in the market for a portable battery-operated blender that is the size of an insulated cup. — Dave Delaney

Dear Dave: Get a cordless USB rechargeable blender for $19.99, one you can also drink out of when finished blending, at Whateverworks.com or call 800-499-6757.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a white bed skirt in king size that wraps around the box spring. I don’t have the strength to lift my heavy mattress. — Louise James, Manahawkin

Dear Louise: Walmart sells an easy-fit adjustable Baratta stitch embroidered bed skirt in white for $47.69. Target has a plain white wrap around ruffle bed skirt in king size for $46.49.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Three-pound bag of sweet onions: $2.

Boneless chicken breasts or thighs value pack: $2.99 per pound.

One-pound bag of radishes: $1.

Cole slaw 14-ounce bag: $1.

One-pound bag of Brussels sprouts: $2.

Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.

Signature Select instant oatmeal: 99 cents. Limit two offers.*

Open Nature pizza: $1.99. Limit one.*

A Value Pack of 80% lean ground beef: $2.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Tastykake pies: $1.49 each. Limit one.

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $3.49. Limit two.*

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.49. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Family pack meatloaf mix: $4.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket jumbo pack of chicken thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Joy ice cream cones: half price.

Good Cook pizza stone: $9.99. (Save $14)

Fresh Express salad kits: $3.

Strawberries: $1.49 per pound.

Hershey’s share pack: half price.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $5.99. Limit four cans.*

Hunts 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: Ten for $9. Limit one offer.*

Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce tuna: Ten for $8.99. Limit four offers.*

Progresso soup: Ten for $12. Limit four offers.*

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: Two for $4. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce real mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

All 40-ounce laundry detergent: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: Two for $2.

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Nature’s Bounty, Nature Made, Nature’s Truth and Rite Aid brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

Men’s LEE extreme motion jeans regularly $62 are on sale for $39.99 at Boscov’s. Men’s Haggar premium no-iron pants regularly $70 are on sale for $39.99. Hanes ultimate men’s underwear is 25% off.

Kellogg’s cereal or Pop Tarts are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Valentine’s Day chocolate candy or heart boxes are buy one, get one half price.

CVS brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS. Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is buy one, get one half price.

Get an Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max streaming device on sale at Target for $39.99. A 65-inch VIZIO class M6 series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV is on sale for $499.99.

One pound of green seedless grapes is $1.49 at LIDL. Mangos are 79 cents.