Helping a friend find a certain Nativity set: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am writing in for a friend without a computer. She is looking for an original Lenox threepiece Nativity set in white and gold. Her name is Fran from Hammonton.

Dear Fran: The best deal I could find for the original white Lenox Nativity threepiece set is on Replacements.com for $359.95. I emailed you the link. Also, there are a few on Ebay.com, but they are much higher in price. However, if you wait until after Christmas, Ebay.com may go way down in price.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of someone who services old video cameras, camcorders and photo printers in the Cape May area. Anon, Wildwood

Dear Anon: Kurt’s Camera Repair, which has been in business for 46 years, is an option. However, it is a San Diego-based mail-in service. You can call 619-286-1810 for more information. You could also try Best Buy.