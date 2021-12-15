Helping a friend find a certain Nativity set: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am writing in for a friend without a computer. She is looking for an original Lenox threepiece Nativity set in white and gold. Her name is Fran from Hammonton.
Dear Fran: The best deal I could find for the original white Lenox Nativity threepiece set is on Replacements.com for $359.95. I emailed you the link. Also, there are a few on Ebay.com, but they are much higher in price. However, if you wait until after Christmas, Ebay.com may go way down in price.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of someone who services old video cameras, camcorders and photo printers in the Cape May area. Anon, Wildwood
Dear Anon: Kurt’s Camera Repair, which has been in business for 46 years, is an option. However, it is a San Diego-based mail-in service. You can call 619-286-1810 for more information. You could also try Best Buy.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have two lampshade liners that have worn out. Would you know of anyone or a business who might be able to replace the liners? I love the lampshades and don’t want to replace them. I have always enjoyed your column and appreciate all the tips you provide the local community! Jeneane
Dear Jeneane: You did not put your hometown, but I hope you are close to Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Try Alga Lampshade Company at 8246 West Chester Pike or call 215-922-7746.
Reader Tips
Bill Riches wrote in to let Vee of Hammonton know that he can repair antique radio equipment. He is in Cape May Court House, and you can call him at 609-425-8651.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Signature Select 32-ounce boxed broth: $1.
Ocean Spray 64-ounce Cranberry Cocktails: $2.50.
Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: $1.
Strip Steak: $7.99 per pound.
Campbell’s 10.5-ounce can gravy: $1.
Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: Buy one, get one free.
Bachman pretzels, popcorn or Jax: $2.50.
Christmas paper party goods: $1.
Signature Select 30-inch gift wrap roll: $1.25.
Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99. Limit one.*
Golden pineapple: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Campbell’s cream of chicken or mushroom, chicken noodle or tomato soups: 88 cents. Limit four cans.*
O Organics 32-ounce broth: $1.49. Limit four.*
Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.77. Limit four.*
Beef rib roast: $5.99 per pound. Limit one.**
Lancaster Brand spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound. Limit one.**
*with your Acme digital coupon.
**with your Acme digital coupon and an additional $50 purchase.
ShopRite
One pound of grated Locatelli cheese: $9.99 per pound.
DeCecco pasta: $1.79.
Nature’s Reserve whole-beef tenderloin: $9.99 per pound.
Bowl & Basket family pack of boneless chicken breast: $1.99 per pound.
Cook’s spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound.
Cook’s shank ham: 89 cents per pound.
Cook’s butt ham: 99 cents per pound.
A pint of blueberries: $1.88.
Honey crisp apples: $1.49 per pound.
Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $9. Must buy 12.
Totino’s 13.9- to 24.8-ounce pizza rolls: $2.99.
Kraft 7- or 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.77.
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5—ounce coffee: $1.99.
Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: 88 cents.
A 12-piece Ferrero Rocher collection of chocolates: half price.
Deli-sliced ShopRite American cheese: $3.99 per pound.
Deli-sliced Smithfield domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.
Lavazza coffee: half price
Bubbly sparkling water 8-pack cans: Four for $8. Limit one offer*
Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 39 cents. Limit one.*
Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent: $1.49. Limit four.*
Bone-in prime-rib roast: $4.79 per pound. Limit one.*
Five-pound bag of Gold Medal flour: $1.49. Limit one.*
Domino 4-pound bag of sugar: $1.49. Limit one.*
Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Ace Hardware has Muk Luks men’s or women’s heat-retainer socks on sale for $6.99.
Get No7 The Ultimate Skincare Collection gift set for half price at Walgreens.
A Fitbit Inspire watch is $69.95 at CVS, and the Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale is $39.95.
A Craftsman nailer and compressor kit plus 3-nail guns combo kit regularly $299 is on sale for $199 at Lowe’s.
Get Barbie’s convertible car and a doll regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A roll of 100 square feet of Christmas wrapping paper is $1.99.
All dog and cat toys are 40% off at Target.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
