Helpful tips for dealing with chronic pain: Dr. Nina Radcliff

In the 1990s, pain was added to the body’s vital signs — the crucial medical signs that indicate the status of the body’s life-sustaining (vital) functions.

Among those signs are heartbeat, blood pressure, breathing rate, oxygen saturation (the amount of oxygen circulating in your blood), temperature, and now pain.

While chronic pain may be a symptom of a related condition, by adding pain to this set, it elevates pain to the same level and urges proper treatment.

Help for chronic pain

First, for those not affected by chronic pain, the full impact and consequences of it can be difficult to understand. Chronic pain is invisible, and even loved ones can fail to understand “why it just isn’t getting better.”

Chronic pain can be distressing, debilitating, exhausting and demanding; it’s often referred to as the “the invisible disability.” Too many people suffer from inadequate relief and stigma.

Good news is that by addressing it head on, realistic goals can be set, and progress can be monitored to help gain control and putting you on the road to increasing function, improving your quality of life and reducing chronic pain suffering.

Foundational understandings

Chronic pain: It’s the ongoing or recurrent pain, lasting beyond the usual course of acute illness or injury (or more than 3-6 months), which adversely affects the individual’s well-being. Ranging from mild to severe, chronic pain typically stems from the back, neck, head, cancer, and joints, but it can exist anywhere on the body.

Feeling pain: When a body tissue is injured, various chemicals are released into the area around them, which create the sensation of pain. The brain instantly (and reflexively) sends back a “warning” signal to the injured body part to “retreat,” and help prevent further injury. In the case of chronic pain, the signal keeps firing, and the feeling of pain continues. This can also impact surrounding tissue areas as well as affect the brain messages responsible for thoughts, emotions and interpretation.

Symptoms: People with chronic pain describe their pain in various ways, including: Aching, burning, shooting, squeezing, stiffness, stinging and throbbing. And chronic pain often leads to other symptoms and conditions, including: fatigue, insomnia, mood swings, anxiety, and/or depression as well as hindering the body’s ability to fight off infections. Add to this, it can affect appetite, activity levels, productivity and the ability to concentrate. And, the stress and tension that it creates, can spill over into relationships with family, friends and co-workers.

Avoid the “do-it-yourself” conundrum: For the occasional ache or pain, over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil), and naproxen (Aleve), may be appropriate. However, they’re not intended for long-term use, nor are they to be taken in higher than recommended doses. In fact, the USDA has issued a warning recently that NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs which include ibuprofen, naproxen) can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. So if you’re needing more, contact your doctor to help navigate through the problem and avoid side effects.

Seek help: If you hurt and it doesn’t seem to get better, see your doctor or a pain specialist. They can help you find relief so pain won’t keep you from living your life. In some cases, your healthcare professional may refer you to a pain management specialist that can tailor and monitor a multi-modal treatment plan. After all, we are uniquely different and what worked for our friends may not work for us.

Preparing for appointments: To effectively treat your pain, your healthcare provider needs to understand how you’re living with chronic pain along with your physical functioning level. Keep a log or journal notes describing the pain, any activity limitations along with a daily “pain score” (1 to 10 pain scale) with information on what activities you did that day. Maintain your log and take it to every doctor visit.

Keep on keeping on: Chronic pain is different for every person, from the initial underlying cause to what it feels like. When you’re in pain and cannot find the medical care you need — or you’re struggling to communicate that your pain is real — the lack of response can add to the suffering. Remember advances have been (and are being) made in helping people manage pain.

There’s a growing base of knowledge around chronic pain that is supporting better treatment and management. If you’re suffering from chronic pain, talk to your doctor. Be open and honest so that your doctor can help you. To treat chronic pain effectively, you must address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects.

If you find that your regular doctor can’t help you, ask them for the name of a pain medicine specialist.