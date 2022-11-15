Helpful healthcare workers enjoy the wonder of total eclipse of the moon: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

“We’ll get your eclipse for you, don’t worry,” said Crissy Christiansen at Vineland’s Lincoln Specialty Care Center.

I’d been recovering there from a bad foot injury. I was wondering if nurse’s aides would be allowed to haul me at 4:30 a.m. to a window where I could try to see last Tuesday’s total eclipse of the moon.

Fortunately, Crissy was right. The aides did help me, and we all had a wonderful eclipse adventure. I want to share that adventure with you today.

Our first topic, however, is another event, one that would be very exciting if it actually happens this week.

Will meteors roar from Leo the Lion this week? There is a small but real chance of us seeing a bright, strong outburst within the legendary Leonid meteor shower at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Looking east, we’ll behold the moon and constellation Leo the Lion above the moon. But if we get really lucky, we might also see roughly 150 or 200 “shooting stars” (meteors) per hour hurtling away from Leo. These would be rocky particles burning up in Earth’s atmosphere after being released from the shower’s icy parent comet in 1733.

In 1998, I saw a Leonids display similar to what we just might get Saturday. One meteor was so bright it was like close lightning in a star-filled sky. Another branded the sky with a trail so intense the trail remained visible to my naked eye for rohjy minutes.

In 2001, those of us at Belleplain State Forest hit a rate of 1,000 Leonids per hour as morning twilight came. In 1833, young Abe Lincoln witnessed perhaps 60,000 Leonids per hour in what became known as “the Night the Stars Fell on Alabama.” In November 1966, when I was just short of 12 years old here in New Jersey, I saw a remarkable Leonids display. But that was only the start of what became the strongest meteor storm ever recorded when it climaxed over Arizona. Observers on Kitt Peak saw a staggering rate of 500,000 meteors per hour. One observer said it looked like waterfalls of shooting stars pouring down all sides of the sky.

Roar, pour, soar: Let’s hope the Leonids come through for us at least a little this week.

Fabulous eclipse from a rehab room. Their names are Tamasia Smith, Calondra Broughton and Stephanie Acevedo. These three nurse’s aides showed up at 4:30 a.m. as planned at my rehab room. Did I really dare ask them to set up the apparatus to levitate me out of my bed and set me down in a wheelchair to go seek an observing spot for the eclipse?

We went down a different hallway and entered an empty rehab room and rolled me up to a big, westward-facing window. And the ladies stirred with enthusiasm at what we saw.

There was the moon almost completely covered with the reddish shadow of Earth. We were seeing the red from all the sunrises and sunsets in the world at once cast upon the moon.

I passed around a pair of binoculars. The ladies shouted with excitement at how much they could see. They asked good questions. The shadow covered the last bright sliver of moon: total lunar eclipse, the 27th of my life.

I pointed out fire-colored Mars and the star Aldebaran, eye of Taurus the Bull, in our window. Then even I shouted: The really bright International Space Station, going more than 17,000 mph, burst into sunrise more than 200 miles up while we on Earth were still in the dark about an hour before our own sunrise.

The space station glided slowly past the eclipsed moon and Mars. The moon dipped below a roofline. One of the ladies said, “For the rest of my life, whenever one of these eclipses occurs, I’ll try to see it.” The moon had found three new adherents, its eclipses three new devotees.

Thank you, Tamasia, Calondra, Stephanie and Crissy.

Next column (Nov. 29): Once-in-a-lifetime eclipse of Mars by a full moon.