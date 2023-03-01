Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column regularly. I have been looking for someone to sharpen my old but very good pinking shears. I can’t believe I didn’t think of asking you sooner. JOANN’s Fabrics stores used to have someone but no longer offers that service. Please help me find a shears sharpener in the area for a reasonable price. — Janet T. Nickels

Dear Janet: Since you mentioned JOANN’s, I am guessing you must live around there. The only place I know of is Richards Sharpening Service on Mill Road in Northfield. Call them at 609-641-9481.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I may be old school, but I am trying to find an “older” type canister vacuum cleaner. With a good price, too! — Alice Edwards, Tuckerton

Dear Alice: This week at Boscov’s, get a Bissell Expert canister vacuum at less than half price for $79.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please find a small 12-inch wheel bike with training wheels for my nephew? — Aunt Debbie

Dear Aunt Debbie: Get a Schwinn Valve 12-inch kids bike regularly $129.99 on sale at Target for $64.99. Walmart has a Huffy 12-inch Rock It Boy kids bike for $58 or a BMX 12-inch bike in red with training wheels for $48.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Do Good boneless chicken breasts: $3.99 per pound.

Center-cut value pack pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Strip steak value pack: $7.99 per pound.

Deer Park or Poland Spring bottled water: $4.50 per case of 24 bottles.

Chips Ahoy! 7- to 13-ounce cookies: buy one, get one free.

Libby’s canned vegetables: $1.

Success Boil-In-Bag white rice: $2.50.

Utz cheese curls: $3.

Signature SELECT 12.5-ounce pure maple syrup: $6.99.

Signature SELECT albacore or chunk light 5-ounce tuna: 99 cents. Limit two.*

An 18-ounce pack of blueberries: $3.99. Limit one.*

Sara Lee classic breads: $3.49. Limit one.*

A 2-pound bag of 26 to 30 cooked-with-tail-on shrimp: $19.98. Limit one.*

BLU or Blue Sea lump crabmeat: $9.99 per one pound can. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Now through April 8, spend $400 and get a free Cook’s shank or butt smoked ham.

Top round roast: $3.99 per pound.

Whole boneless pork loin: $1.69 per pound.

Strawberries: $2.49 per pound.

Cracker Barrel 7- to 10-ounce cheese: $1.99.

Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Gorton’s seafood: 25% off.

Fresh Express salad kits: $3.

Nivea lotion: half price.

Sprout Organic Stage 3 baby food: 20% off.

Huggies giga pack diapers: $22.99. Limit one.*

Pantene shampoo or conditioner: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*

Purex laundry detergent or crystals: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Arnold country bread: $2.99. Limit four.*

Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents.* Limit one.*

Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Eight for $8. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

The De Young Hobo handbag from THE SAK regularly $149 is on sale in four colors at Boscov’s for $49.99. Men’s casual dress socks from Architect or Van Heusen regularly $9 to $10 are on sale for 99 cents.

Folgers 22.6- to 25.9-ounce coffee is $8.49 at Rite Aid. Assorted Easter grass, eggs, dye kits, empty baskets, toys and plush are 25% off.

A Dyson Cool Autoreact air purifier regularly $549.99 is on sale at Target for $379.99. All flea and tick care for cats and dogs are 15% off.

Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty or CVS Brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Big Lots has 20% off all resin wicker outdoor furniture.

Nice brand whole cashews or halves and pieces are buy one bag, get one free at Walgreens.