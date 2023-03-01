Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column regularly. I have been looking for someone to sharpen my old but very good pinking shears. I can’t believe I didn’t think of asking you sooner. JOANN’s Fabrics stores used to have someone but no longer offers that service. Please help me find a shears sharpener in the area for a reasonable price. — Janet T. Nickels
Dear Janet: Since you mentioned JOANN’s, I am guessing you must live around there. The only place I know of is Richards Sharpening Service on Mill Road in Northfield. Call them at 609-641-9481.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I may be old school, but I am trying to find an “older” type canister vacuum cleaner. With a good price, too! — Alice Edwards, Tuckerton
Dear Alice: This week at Boscov’s, get a Bissell Expert canister vacuum at less than half price for $79.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please find a small 12-inch wheel bike with training wheels for my nephew? — Aunt Debbie
Dear Aunt Debbie: Get a Schwinn Valve 12-inch kids bike regularly $129.99 on sale at Target for $64.99. Walmart has a Huffy 12-inch Rock It Boy kids bike for $58 or a BMX 12-inch bike in red with training wheels for $48.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.
Do Good boneless chicken breasts: $3.99 per pound.
Center-cut value pack pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
Strip steak value pack: $7.99 per pound.
Deer Park or Poland Spring bottled water: $4.50 per case of 24 bottles.
Chips Ahoy! 7- to 13-ounce cookies: buy one, get one free.
Libby’s canned vegetables: $1.
Success Boil-In-Bag white rice: $2.50.
Utz cheese curls: $3.
Signature SELECT 12.5-ounce pure maple syrup: $6.99.
Signature SELECT albacore or chunk light 5-ounce tuna: 99 cents. Limit two.*
An 18-ounce pack of blueberries: $3.99. Limit one.*
Sara Lee classic breads: $3.49. Limit one.*
A 2-pound bag of 26 to 30 cooked-with-tail-on shrimp: $19.98. Limit one.*
BLU or Blue Sea lump crabmeat: $9.99 per one pound can. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Now through April 8, spend $400 and get a free Cook’s shank or butt smoked ham.
Top round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Whole boneless pork loin: $1.69 per pound.
Strawberries: $2.49 per pound.
Cracker Barrel 7- to 10-ounce cheese: $1.99.
Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99.
Nature Made vitamins: half price.
Gorton’s seafood: 25% off.
Fresh Express salad kits: $3.
Nivea lotion: half price.
Sprout Organic Stage 3 baby food: 20% off.
Huggies giga pack diapers: $22.99. Limit one.*
Pantene shampoo or conditioner: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*
Purex laundry detergent or crystals: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
Arnold country bread: $2.99. Limit four.*
Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents.* Limit one.*
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Eight for $8. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
The De Young Hobo handbag from THE SAK regularly $149 is on sale in four colors at Boscov’s for $49.99. Men’s casual dress socks from Architect or Van Heusen regularly $9 to $10 are on sale for 99 cents.
Folgers 22.6- to 25.9-ounce coffee is $8.49 at Rite Aid. Assorted Easter grass, eggs, dye kits, empty baskets, toys and plush are 25% off.
A Dyson Cool Autoreact air purifier regularly $549.99 is on sale at Target for $379.99. All flea and tick care for cats and dogs are 15% off.
Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty or CVS Brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.
Big Lots has 20% off all resin wicker outdoor furniture.
Nice brand whole cashews or halves and pieces are buy one bag, get one free at Walgreens.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
