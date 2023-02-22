Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column. Read it every week. Hoping you can help us. My husband’s recliner needs repair. It is out of warranty. It has heat and massage, but only the massage is working. It also may need a new spring for reclining. Boscov’s referred us to the Furniture Doctors. However, they did not return our phone calls. Do you know anyone who does recliner repair? — Marge Wigglesworth

Dear Marge: Try calling Albert’s Awning & Upholstery in Linwood at 609-653-1999 or Rementer Arts Home Repair in Port Republic at 609-652-6385. Check my readers tips for Perez & Sons and JH Conklin.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a smart TV for a bedroom cheap? — Derek Combs

Dear Derek: This week at Target, get a 32-inch TCL Roku Smart LED TV for $149.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find an electric fireplace under $400 to use as a TV stand in grey or white wood or wood look. — Miriam A., Egg Harbor Township

Dear Miriam: This week at Big Lots, get a gray fireplace TV stand in what looks like wood in its ad at half price for $199.99.

Reader tips

Linda Carson, of Northfield, wrote in to let Judith Orr, of Ventnor, know she just had two chairs reupholstered by Perez & Sons Upholstery on 711 Main Street in Pleasantville. Linda stated that they did a fabulous job. You can call them at 609-350-5941.

Debra Rome wrote in also to say she has used JH Conklin & Co. in Pennsville to have an antique chair and two sofas reupholstered. You can call them at 856-339-9766. Debra said they picked up and delivered the furniture and brought books of fabrics to choose from.

Jim from Ventnor wrote in to let Grace Archer know she can purchase the flip-top mittens for $7.99 at Menards, a Midwest retailer. Jim also stated that the shipping is $7.78.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Hot Cross 6-pack of buns: $5

Center-cut pork chop value pack or boneless pork-loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

London broil steak: $4.99 per pound.

Boneless chicken breast value pack: $1.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98.

Wednesday only, lamb loin chops: $8.99 per pound.

Wednesday only, Breyers 48-ounce ice cream or Ben & Jerry’s 16-ounce ice cream: $3.99.

Signature Select 14.75-ounce can of pink salmon: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Soleil 8-pack of sparkling water: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Premium Atlantic salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Alaskan cod fillets or steaks: $8.99 per pound.

Strawberries: $2.49 per pound.

Honey mangoes: 99 cents.

Gorton’s seafood: 25% off.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken thighs: $2.49 per pound.

Premio 14-ounce chicken sausage: $3.99.

Broccoli crowns: $1 per pound.

Hass avocados: $1.

ShopRite Trading Company smoked salmon packages: $3 off 4- to 12-ounce packs.

Bowl & Basket 8-ounce chunk cheese: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*

Kellogg’s large size cereal: $2.99. Limit four.*

Lay’s kettle chips: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

DiGiorno 17.2- to 31.4-ounce pizza: $4.99. Limit four.*

Nabisco Chips Ahoy cookies: Three for $7. Limit 4 offers.*

Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce tuna: Ten for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Buy two 12-packs of canned Pepsi or Coke products and get one free at Rite Aid. Buy two Russell Stover 1-ounce Easter Eggs and get one free.

Turbotax Deluxe federal and state is on sale at Target for $59.99. A Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook laptop is on sale for $179.99.

Dunkin 10- to 12-ounce coffee and 10-pack of K-cups are $5.99 at CVS. CVS Brand vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Big Lots has sofas and sectional sofas on sale for 25% off.

Tide Simply (yellow bottle) is four for $9 at Walgreens.