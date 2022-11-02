Hearing aids, Kissling's mush on this week's shopping list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for an old-school favorite. It’s called Kissling’s Mush. It is originally from Philadelphia, however, it’s now owned by a company called Jaxon. Hoping you can help locate where i can purchase it. Thank you. — Melody, Northfield

Dear Melody: Jaxon cornmeal mush’s website does not give any information about where to purchase it. However, try calling the company at 937-890-7350. If any of our readers see it in the stores, I am sure they will write in. I emailed you their link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Your column is remarkable! Could you recommend area locations where I could purchase an OTC hearing aid? Thanks for all your help! —A SENIOR senior

Dear A SENIOR senior: I emailed you the ConsumerAdvocates.org link that gives you 10 of the top over-the-counter hearing aids. FYI, almost six months ago, my cousin who has 60% hearing loss and has spent thousands over the years on hearing aids bought a pair of hearing aids at Costco for about $1,800. She has gone back 10 times for adjustments but said these are the best she ever had. But the best part is that if you are not satisfied after six months, you can get your money back. My friend Gail, who is a retired audiologist, told my cousin the company that makes the Costco hearing aids is one of the top three hearing aid companies. Hope that helps you.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Asparagus: $1.99 per pound.

Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Value pack of 80% lean ground beef: $3.49 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops or boneless pork loin roasts: $2.99 per pound.

Utz 7.75- to 8-ounce potato chips or 9- to 12-ounce Tortiyahs!: Buy one, get one free.

Two-pound bag of extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $13.98.

Signature Cafe 6-layer dip: $7.99.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Four for $5.

McIntosh, red delicious or ginger gold tote bag apples: 79 cents per pound. Limit 5 pounds.*

Three-pound bag of clementines: $2.99. Limit one.*

Guacamole, produce dips or Sam’s salsa: Buy one, get one free.*

Colgate oral care toothbrush: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Signature Care 60- to 112-count diapers: $15.49. Limit one.*

Signature Select 6-ounce turkey stuffing mix: 19 cents. Limit one.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce or Hatfield 16-ounce bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

Red or green seedless grapes: Limit 3 pounds.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bowl & Basket jumbo pack of chicken drumsticks or thighs: 99 cents per pound.

Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.

Ocean Spray 64-ounce cranberry drink: Two for $5.

Boneless beef roasts: 30% off.

Fresh Perdue poultry: 30% off.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $7.99.

Kodak Super heavy duty 20-count AA or AAA batteries: Three for $5.

Golden pineapple: $1.49.

Green Giant canned vegetables: 99 cents.

College Inn 32-ounce broth: $1.99.

Five pounds of yellow potatoes: $1.99.

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

One gallon of Wesson Oil: $9.99. Limit one.*

Bowl & Basket 8-piece fried chicken: $6.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon is buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.

Korean steamed dumplings, DiGiorno rising crust pizza, Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs ice cream are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Walgreens and/or Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

All Christmas ornaments and large and small lighted art are 20% off at Big Lots.

Yankee Candle 19-ounce large jar candles are $8.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Men’s boots and hikers regularly $69.99 to $89.99 are on sale at Boscov’s for $34.99. Harvest decor and fall florals are 60% off. An 8-foot snowman family inflatable is half price for $99.99.

An Asus 15.6-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home in S mode with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB flash storage regularly $299.99 is on sale for $179.99 at Target.

Levolor light-filtering roller shades regularly $121.80 are on sale at Home Depot for $79.17 through Thursday.

A 6.5-foot Fairmont pine prelit Christmas tree with 899 branch tips and 250 multi-function lights is on sale at Lowe’s for $119.