Healthy ways to boost your immune system: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Our bodies are continually fighting health dangers both externally, in the form of infections from bacteria, viruses, illnesses and other organisms, and internally.
A strong immune system will keep our bodies healthy as well as help fight havocs linked to chronic stress and signs of aging. And not only does our physical health benefit from a strong immune system, but our mental health does, too.
In the face of COVID, influenza, aging and those life stressors in each of our worlds, it’s important to know there are measures you can take to fortify your immune defenses and help keep your immune system strong.
Your immune system is a reactive system of specialized cells, constantly on alert to keep invaders out. And while your immune system is designed to protect you, when weakened, invaders can get through, causing you to fall ill, become fatigued, stressed or miss activities. Additionally, you can suffer from inflammation that feeds numerous chronic diseases and illnesses. Your best line of defense is to make healthy lifestyle choices.
Important boosting strategies
Your immune system functions better when protected from environmental assaults. Those protections can include appropriate masks, social distancing and being vaccinated/boosted. Vaccines prime your immune system to fight off serious infections.
Additionally, you don’t need to bend over backward to build a better immune system You can start by looking at your diet.
Healthy food and drink intake: Foods you consume provide your immune system with the vitamins, nutrients, minerals and building blocks it needs to function at its best. A well-balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, lean meats and fish provides the right ingredients to keep your immune system (and your entire body) in tip-top shape.
Zinc. Helps fend off viruses and bacteria — putting the brakes on an overzealous immune response, preventing it from spiraling out of control and causing excessive inflammation. Bodies don’t readily store zinc, so it needs to be consumed daily. Sources: oysters, lean meats, beans, nuts, chickpeas, mushrooms, crab/lobster, whole grains, fortified cereals, dairy (Swiss/mozzarella cheese/yogurt/milk).
Selenium. Adequate levels are important for initiating immunity and regulating excessive immune responses that could be harmful. It is needed in small amounts, and good food sources include Brazil nuts, fish (tuna/halibut/sardines), shrimp/oysters, ham, turkey/poultry, eggs, lentils, spinach, peas, carrots.
Iron. Fundamental to your immune system for fighting and destroying germs. Sources: shellfish (clams/oysters/mussels), spinach, legumes (lentils/chickpeas/peas, soybeans), lean meat, quinoa, broccoli and dark chocolate.
Vitamin C. An antioxidant that fights off/neutralizes waste products in your body, preventing inflammation as well as boosting immunity. Your body cannot produce or store it — you need to consume it daily. Citrus fruits are a good source. Other great sources include chili peppers, red/green bell peppers, kale, broccoli, strawberries, pineapple, kiwi, mango, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts.
Garlic contains alliin, a sulfur compound possessing antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties.
Ginger, while its “medicinal” properties are not completely understood, is toxic to the rhinovirus (the most common cold virus), and E. coli, a common bacteria.
Yogurt, a probiotic, contains live, active bacteria cultures that can counter harmful bacteria in our body
Moderate/eliminate:
Excessive sugar and fatty food intake increases the production of inflammatory proteins that reduce the responsiveness of your immune cells immediately after ingestion and for several hours after.
Excessive alcohol consumption interferes with consuming a healthy diet, preventing us from getting the necessary nutrients. It also suppresses the ability of certain immune cells from multiplying and inhibits the action of others.
Chemicals from tobacco products weaken the immune system. Smokers have been shown to incur more colds and respiratory infections compared to nonsmokers and have an increased risk of infection after an injury or surgery.
Be aware
Commercially packaged, tonic-du-jours that make false claims to “boost your immune system.” The best (and cheapest) immune system booster is a well-balanced diet — getting vitamins, minerals and nutrients from your food.
Avoid mega-doses of a single vitamin. It can be harmful, even toxic. Excessive doses of vitamin C can cause painful kidney stones, iron overload and digestive distress. Further, there’s no conclusive evidence that supplements delay the onset of an infection or hasten recovery.
Additional vitamins are not necessary unless your doctor has diagnosed you with a specific nutrient deficiency such as vitamin D, or a specific dietary need. For example, you are pregnant or have been diagnosed with a condition, such as cystic fibrosis or gut disorders, that can affect the absorption of nutrients.
Your immune system is not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony. Remain diligent, too, in getting regular exercise and quality sleep while maintaining a healthy weight as well as managing chronic stress.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.
