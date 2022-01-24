Healthy ways to boost your immune system: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Chemicals from tobacco products weaken the immune system. Smokers have been shown to incur more colds and respiratory infections compared to nonsmokers and have an increased risk of infection after an injury or surgery.

Be aware

Commercially packaged, tonic-du-jours that make false claims to “boost your immune system.” The best (and cheapest) immune system booster is a well-balanced diet — getting vitamins, minerals and nutrients from your food.

Avoid mega-doses of a single vitamin. It can be harmful, even toxic. Excessive doses of vitamin C can cause painful kidney stones, iron overload and digestive distress. Further, there’s no conclusive evidence that supplements delay the onset of an infection or hasten recovery.

Additional vitamins are not necessary unless your doctor has diagnosed you with a specific nutrient deficiency such as vitamin D, or a specific dietary need. For example, you are pregnant or have been diagnosed with a condition, such as cystic fibrosis or gut disorders, that can affect the absorption of nutrients.

Your immune system is not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony. Remain diligent, too, in getting regular exercise and quality sleep while maintaining a healthy weight as well as managing chronic stress.

