Healthy fats make for a great option: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Not all fats are bad for you. In fact, fats are essential to your health for development and growth, energy to fuel the body, vitamin absorption, hormone production, organ protection and cell membrane integrity.

Here’s important information in understanding dietary fat, including how to choose good fats over bad fats.

Fat is a type of nutrient, like proteins and carbohydrates. And, understanding the difference between good and bad fats and finding ways to include more healthy fat in your diet, can help improve how well you think and feel, boost your energy, and even trim your waistline.

Good fats vs. bad fats

Eating more beneficial good fats and limiting harmful bad fats offers great health benefits, and here’s why:

Monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats are heralded as good fats because they are good for your heart, cholesterol levels and overall health. Primarily from plants, they are liquid at room temperature. In addition to lowering cholesterol levels and the resultant atherosclerosis it causes, these good fats also decrease inflammation, blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, hunger and the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Bad fats, or trans fats, are found in processed foods made from partially hydrogenated oil (increase shelf life). They increase disease risk, even when eaten in small quantities. Examples include commercially-baked cookies, muffins, cakes; packaged snack foods (microwave popcorn, chips); fried foods (chicken nuggets, fried chicken, breaded fish); margarine and vegetable shortening.

Bad fats are found to be harmful to our health, increasing the risk for stroke, heart attack and Type 2 diabetes. The FDA has made efforts to eradicate trans fats from food products by the year 2023.

Saturated fats are also considered to be unhealthy fats. However, they are not as harmful to your health and they don’t need to be entirely eliminated. Instead, they should be moderated, as they are associated with raised levels of LDL cholesterol that can contribute to blockages in your heart and other parts of the body (increasing risk for heart disease, stroke). Primary sources of saturated fats include: red meat (beef, lamb, pork), chicken/turkey skin, whole-fat dairy products, butter, ice cream, and lard and tropical oils (coconut, palm oil).

Healthy fat choices

You should get no more than 25% to 30% of your daily calories from fats. Make sure to limit saturated fats to less than 10% of your daily calories. You can get healthy fats from:

Avocados: A wonder fruit, it’s rich in healthy fats as well as protein, antioxidants, fiber and potassium.

Dark Chocolate: High in oleic acid, which has been shown to improve heart health by decreasing cholesterol levels and inflammation. Select dark chocolate — 50% or greater cocoa — and consume in moderation.

Olives: Chock-filled with healthy fats, protein, antioxidants and vitamin E and can be added to about any dish.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVO): High in oleic acid, EVO is minimally processed, retaining those ‘good-for-you’ nutrients while providing great taste when cooking or as a drizzle.

Omega-3 fats: Found in a variety of fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines, bluefin tuna, anchovies and striped bass) as well as plant sources such as walnuts, ground flax seeds, flaxseed oil, canola oil and soybean oil. We need Omega-3 fatty acids for each and every cell membrane wall. (We have 3 trillion of them!) They play an essential role in making hormones that regulate inflammation, blood clotting, and the relaxation and contraction of our artery walls. Diets rich in this polyunsaturated fat are associated with lower rates of heart disease, depression, hypertension, insulin resistance, and auto-immune diseases (e.g., Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis).

Nuts: Powerhouses when it comes to healthy fats and good health (fiber, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins), consuming nuts regularly is associated with lower rates of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Chia Seeds: Linked to numerous health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and having anti-inflammatory effects, these aren’t just any fats. The majority of the fats in chia seeds consists of the heart-healthy, essential omega-3 fatty acid.

Cheese: Despite being a dairy product and containing saturated fats, it’s a good source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a healthy fat. Thus, when consumed in moderation, cheese (and CLA) can decrease your risk for heart disease and obesity.

Whole eggs: Loaded with vitamins, minerals, high-quality protein, good fats and other nutrients. In addition to being surprisingly low in calories, they are satiating, meaning they fill you up. Also, they raise HDL (good) cholesterol and increase the size of LDL (bad) cholesterol particles, which should lower the risk of heart disease.

Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other foods with low or no saturated fat. Read labels and consider limiting your intake of saturated fats by replacing some red meats with beans, nuts, poultry and fish, and switching from whole milk dairy to lower fat versions.