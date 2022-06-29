Happy with flip phones and looking for a good plan: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am tired of everyone telling me to get a “real phone.” I still have a flip phone! We are retired and looking for a good deal on a phone plan. — Pete and Rita Deluliis, Brigantine

Dear Pete and Rita: Only because we are also retired and have a great plan with T-Mobile, here is their deal: If you are 55 or over, you get two lines with autopay for $55. It includes unlimited talk, text and smartphone data, including 5G, SD streaming, 3G mobile hot spots data and 2G data in Mexico and Canada. They have great deals on the smartphones also, including some that are free.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I purchase a reasonably priced loveseat slip cover? — Paul Esposito

Dear Paul: Get a Huntington Home snugfit cover which fits a 70-inch love seat for $19.99 at Aldi. A 40-inch L-armchair cover is also $19.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: With hurricane season upon us, I am looking for a reasonably priced portable generator that can at least run my refrigerator and some lights. Hopefully, under $500. — George Hanson

Dear George: Harbor Freight has a Predator 1,800-watt gas-powered portable generator with CO SECURE technology on sale for $329.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Boneless skinless chicken tenders, thin-sliced breasts or boneless thighs: Buy one, get one free.

Lay’s 7.5- to 8-ounce Kettle chips: Buy two, get two free.

Lloyd’s 24-ounce ribs: $11.49.

Large snow crab clusters: $15.99 per pound.

Oscar Mayer 22-ounce bacon: $9.99.

Cherries: $2.88 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Blueberries: $3.99 per 18-ounce container. Limit one.*

Watermelon: $4.99. Limit one.*

Johnsonville bratwurst or Italian sausage: $3.99 per 19-ounce package. Limit two.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $4.49. Limit one offer.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Chicken of the Sea solid white 5-ounce tuna: 99 cents.

Mangoes: 49 cents.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent: Four for $5.

Fresh Express salad blends: $2.49.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.49.

Twin-pack top round London broil: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Red or green seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 5 pounds.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Annie’s mac & cheese: 10 for $7. Limit four offers.*

Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: Two for $1. Limit one offer.*

Ground beef 80% lean family pack: $2.49 per pound. Limit 5 pounds.*

Corn: Eight for $2. Limit one offer.*

Whole seedless watermelon: $2.99. Limit one.*

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ or dipping sauce: Two for $2. Limit 4 offers.

Hellmann’s Real 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*

*with your Shop Rite digital coupon.

Tips

Get a 3x5-foot American flag half price at Boscov’s for $4.99. Summer PEVA vinyl tablecloths with flannel backing in any size are $3.99 each. Men’s Fruit of the Loom premium underwear is 40% off.

An HDX Exclusive 27-gallon Tough Tote is on sale at Home Depot for $13.98. Bonnie 2.32-quart vegetables are two for $10.

Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are 60% off at Rite Aid. Native 2.65-ounce deodorant is on sale, two for $23.

Get 11.7-square patio stones for $1.78 each at Lowe’s. Sakrete 50-pound fast-setting concrete mix is $5.88.

A 10-foot Quick Set ring pool is on sale at Big Lots for $103.99. Get 20% off all swim accessories and summer toys.

Target has 20% off all Razor Scooters, all Sun Squad pool floats and water slides.

Nature Bounty vitamins and supplements are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Haagen-Dazs frozen treats are also buy one, get one free.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee, Dunkin Donuts 10-pack K-cups or 10- to 12-ounce coffee, or Gevalia 12-ounce coffee bags are $6.99 each at CVS.

Get a heavy duty 118x72x20-inch pool regularly $99.99 on sale for $39.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.