Good sights in January, great ones later in 2022: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

I want to devote part of this column to a preview of the truly amazing astronomy events that are scheduled for 2022, but I’ll start with a close look at what we can observe these next two weeks.

SPECIAL SIGHTS AT DUSK AND DAWN. At dusk Wednesday — say about 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. — look extremely low in the west-southwest and you’ll see bright planet Mercury with dimmer Saturn a bit more than the width of your thumb at arm’s length to Mercury’s upper left. Next week, Mercury will face right out of view and Saturn gets so low in bright twilight you may lose sight of it, too. Throughout the next two weeks, however, the brightest and by far easiest planet to see at dusk is Jupiter. As darkness falls, Jupiter comes into view fairly high in the southwest, way to the upper left of where Mercury and Saturn lurk.

Now let’s switch to dawn. The blazing planet Venus now begins to leap up before January sunrises. Venus exactly passed the sun on Jan. 8, and this Saturday (Jan. 15) it appears down near the east-southeast horizon around 6:30 to 6:45 a.m.