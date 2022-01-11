Good sights in January, great ones later in 2022: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

I want to devote part of this column to a preview of the truly amazing astronomy events that are scheduled for 2022, but I’ll start with a close look at what we can observe these next two weeks.
SPECIAL SIGHTS AT DUSK AND DAWN. At dusk Wednesday — say about 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. — look extremely low in the west-southwest and you’ll see bright planet Mercury with dimmer Saturn a bit more than the width of your thumb at arm’s length to Mercury’s upper left. Next week, Mercury will face right out of view and Saturn gets so low in bright twilight you may lose sight of it, too. Throughout the next two weeks, however, the brightest and by far easiest planet to see at dusk is Jupiter. As darkness falls, Jupiter comes into view fairly high in the southwest, way to the upper left of where Mercury and Saturn lurk.
Now let’s switch to dawn. The blazing planet Venus now begins to leap up before January sunrises. Venus exactly passed the sun on Jan. 8, and this Saturday (Jan. 15) it appears down near the east-southeast horizon around 6:30 to 6:45 a.m.
If you look at the naked-eye point of Venus with steadily-held or mounted binoculars that day, you may be able to tell the planet close-up now displays a very thin crescent. With a telescope, maybe a small one you got for Christmas, you should clearly see this crescent Venus, the Earthward hemisphere of the planet just 2% lit on that day. By a week later — Saturday, Jan. 22 — Venus will be 7% lit and quite a bit higher even by 6 a.m., when you may glimpse the currently faint Mars well to the right of Venus.
THE RARE ASTRONOMICAL WONDERS OF 2022. Let’s start with the great total lunar eclipse that will occur on the night of May 15-16. When we got a large partial lunar eclipse last November, I was glad, but, unfortunately, it seems that not many people were willing to be out at 4 a.m. on a cold night for the event. You shouldn’t have any such problem with May’s lunar eclipse.
The May event will have the longest period of total eclipse that we’ve seen reasonably high in the sky since 1989. The intriguing partial stages will occur in the late evening of Sunday, May 15. At 11:29 p.m. EDT, the last sliver of the moon will enter Earth’s central shadow and we will begin a whopping 84 minutes of total eclipse, featuring glorious changing patches of red, orange and even other colors on the moon’s face. After the first bright sliver of moon bursts back out, things will get anticlimactic and most of us can then catch some good hours of sleep, dreaming of the eclipse’s splendors.
We will get a view at part of another total lunar eclipse in November. In our next column, I’ll have more to say about it and the world’s two partial solar eclipses in 2022.
But I must move on now to the major topic of 2022’s meteor showers and planetary “conjunctions” (close meetings of the planets in the sky).
Unfortunately, viewing what are usually the two richest meteor showers of the year is going to be hindered by bright moonlight this year. But two rare major outbursts of meteors may make up for it this year: the new meteor shower on May 31-June 1 and a real surprise big year for the Leonid meteor shower that last had hugely enhanced numbers 20 years ago.
The two most exciting of many planetary events this year should be April 30’s ultra-tight pairing of the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, and Mars having its closest encounter with Earth that it will until next decade.
The Mars encounter will peak on the night of Dec. 7-8. And that is the night when the naked eye can see the full moon pass right in front of orange, burning-bright Mars. How rare is this? I’ve been waiting to see any “occultation” (hiding) of Mars by the moon, at any lunar phase, for more than 50 years!
