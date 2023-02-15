Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please help me find gloves that have a flipover that turns the gloves into mittens? I have looked everywhere. — Grace Archer

Dear Grace: You can purchase Flip-Top Mittens for $21.99 or two pairs for $39.98 at WhateverWorks.com or by calling 800-499-6757.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: As I read your column today, it occurred to me you could help me, once again. I need an Oriental monk’s chair recovered, and as it is of good quality, I want a good quality upholsterer and a good quality fabric. –Judith Orr, Ventnor

Dear Judith: Try Albert’s Awning & Upholstery on Patcong Avenue in Linwood, or call 800-246-5075. Also you could try Superior Detailing, which redoes auto upholstery so could probably redo a chair. Superior is on the corner of Mill and Shore Roads in Northfield or call 609-645-9445.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandkids love when I make tacos for them. Could you possibly find me a set of taco holders of at least four? — Roseanne German

Dear Roseanne: Mileskimball.com sells a set of five taco holders in five colors, each holding three tacos, for $14.99. Call 800-546-2255 or go to mileskimball.com.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $7.99 per pound.

Pork back ribs or St. Louis ribs: buy one, get one free.

Cold water 3- to 4-ounce lobster tails: $5.99 each.

Utz potato chips: buy one, get one free.

Hot wings from the deli: $5 for a 6-pack.

Hatfield Italian sausage: $2.99 per pound.

Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Tuttorosso 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.25.

Philadelphia Brand 8-ounce cream cheese: $2.50.

Signature Select 14.1- to 33.5-ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit two.*

Hellmann’s 15- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit two.*

Signature Farms 20-ounce pistachios: $6.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.

Perdue poultry: 30% off.

Whole boneless pork loin: $1.99 per pound.

Blueberries: $1.99 per pint.

Cantaloupes: $1.99.

Fresh Express salad kits: $3.

Eggo waffles: $1.99.

Store-cooked jumbo wings: $8.99 per pound.

Francesco Rinaldi 24-ounce pasta sauce: $1.25.

Kodak super heavy duty 20-pack of AA or AAA batteries: $2.99.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99. Limit four.*

Thomas’ 6-pack of English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*

Blue Diamond 6-ounce almonds: $1.74. Limit one.*

Palmolive 9.7-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: $1.24. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupons.

Tips

Rite Aid brand or Nature’s Truth vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. Deer Park or Poland Springs 24-packs of bottled water are buy one, get one free.

Indoor and outdoor furniture, mattresses and accessories are 25% off at Big Lots.

Buy one Arm & Hammer laundry care and get two free at Walgreens. PNY flash memory cards or USB drives are 40% off.

Both 8- to 8.5-ounce Kettle Brand chips and Herr’s potato chips are $2.49 a bag at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Häagen-Daz pints are two for $11 at CVS. Starbucks 12-ounce coffee is $6.99. Cashew halves and pieces are $4.99 for a 1-pound bag.

Clearance shoes and boots for men and women are 75% off at Boscov’s. Frames, albums and collages are 60% off.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 max wireless gaming headsets for Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC regularly $199.99 are on sale at Target for $149.99. A Vizio 55-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale for $349.99.