Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please help me find gloves that have a flipover that turns the gloves into mittens? I have looked everywhere. — Grace Archer
Dear Grace: You can purchase Flip-Top Mittens for $21.99 or two pairs for $39.98 at WhateverWorks.com or by calling 800-499-6757.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: As I read your column today, it occurred to me you could help me, once again. I need an Oriental monk’s chair recovered, and as it is of good quality, I want a good quality upholsterer and a good quality fabric. –Judith Orr, Ventnor
Dear Judith: Try Albert’s Awning & Upholstery on Patcong Avenue in Linwood, or call 800-246-5075. Also you could try Superior Detailing, which redoes auto upholstery so could probably redo a chair. Superior is on the corner of Mill and Shore Roads in Northfield or call 609-645-9445.
People are also reading…
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandkids love when I make tacos for them. Could you possibly find me a set of taco holders of at least four? — Roseanne German
Dear Roseanne: Mileskimball.com sells a set of five taco holders in five colors, each holding three tacos, for $14.99. Call 800-546-2255 or go to mileskimball.com.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $7.99 per pound.
Pork back ribs or St. Louis ribs: buy one, get one free.
Cold water 3- to 4-ounce lobster tails: $5.99 each.
Utz potato chips: buy one, get one free.
Hot wings from the deli: $5 for a 6-pack.
Hatfield Italian sausage: $2.99 per pound.
Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.
Tuttorosso 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.25.
Philadelphia Brand 8-ounce cream cheese: $2.50.
Signature Select 14.1- to 33.5-ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit two.*
Hellmann’s 15- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit two.*
Signature Farms 20-ounce pistachios: $6.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
Perdue poultry: 30% off.
Whole boneless pork loin: $1.99 per pound.
Blueberries: $1.99 per pint.
Cantaloupes: $1.99.
Fresh Express salad kits: $3.
Eggo waffles: $1.99.
Store-cooked jumbo wings: $8.99 per pound.
Francesco Rinaldi 24-ounce pasta sauce: $1.25.
Kodak super heavy duty 20-pack of AA or AAA batteries: $2.99.
Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99. Limit four.*
Thomas’ 6-pack of English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*
Blue Diamond 6-ounce almonds: $1.74. Limit one.*
Palmolive 9.7-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: $1.24. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupons.
Tips
Rite Aid brand or Nature’s Truth vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. Deer Park or Poland Springs 24-packs of bottled water are buy one, get one free.
Indoor and outdoor furniture, mattresses and accessories are 25% off at Big Lots.
Buy one Arm & Hammer laundry care and get two free at Walgreens. PNY flash memory cards or USB drives are 40% off.
Both 8- to 8.5-ounce Kettle Brand chips and Herr’s potato chips are $2.49 a bag at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Häagen-Daz pints are two for $11 at CVS. Starbucks 12-ounce coffee is $6.99. Cashew halves and pieces are $4.99 for a 1-pound bag.
Clearance shoes and boots for men and women are 75% off at Boscov’s. Frames, albums and collages are 60% off.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 max wireless gaming headsets for Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC regularly $199.99 are on sale at Target for $149.99. A Vizio 55-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale for $349.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.