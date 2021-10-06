From lampshades to Vanilla Coke, Franny helps readers find this week's bargains

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I drink Gold Peak iced tea in diet, raspberry and blueberry. Anytime ShopRite has the individual bottles on sale for $1 a bottle, the ShopRite in Hammonton and Berlin never have them! The shelves are bare! Is there a shortage of some kind because it’s been like this for months? Also, I can’t find Vanilla Coke anymore. Has that flavor been discontinued? — LeeAnn, Hammonton

Dear LeeAnn: Gold Peak Iced Tea is not discontinued. Target sells a 52-ounce bottle of all the flavors for $2.49. Walmart sells a 59-ounce bottle of Gold Peak for $2.28. Ask your ShopRite store manager to see if they can get a bigger supply.

Vanilla Coke also has not been discontinued. My friend always asks me to tell him when it is on sale at Acme or ShopRite. He claims they are the only two stores that carry the 12-pack cans. However, Walmart carries 6-pack bottles for $3.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! I am looking for a cheap charcoal grill for a tailgate party. — Bill Williams

Dear Bill: You can get a tabletop 15-inch round charcoal grill for $15 or an 18.5-inch rectangular one for $25 at Family Dollar. Better yet, you can get 6 pounds of Family Chef Instant Lighting charcoal for $6.