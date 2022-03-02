From Dennisville, a request for help finding favorite hair product: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have looked everywhere and cannot find this exact Framesi argan oil for my hair. Many of them are sprays. This is not. It’s a pump, and it helps to smooth the ends. Any chance you can locate it? I’d really appreciate it! — Derrinda Powel, Dennisville

Dear Derrinda: Beautycarechoices.com sells Framesi Morphosis Hair Treatment Line Sublimis Shine Light Oil. It costs $42 for a 4.2-ounce pump bottle. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! My neighbors and I are hooked on Synder’s homestyle pretzel rings. They are so different than any other pretzel. They were available months ago at some ShopRites on an occasional basis. Can’t find them anywhere. Any help? Last I tried Amazon, they were 15.98 a bag: a bit pricey. Thanks. — Gary Brill and friends

Dear Gary and friends: They are not on the Snyder of Hanover website. After investigating some more, I did find they make them at Christmastime. Whether or not they will for the 2022 season is the question.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I cannot find Heinz beef brown gravy anywhere. They have pork, chicken, turkey, but not beef brown gravy. Can you help me? I have been to all the Acmes and ShopRites in my area. — Michelle Gabriel

Dear Michelle: There are four kinds of Heinz beef gravy on the Heinz website. The beef gravy comes in an 18-ounce jar, and the fat-free variety comes in a 12-ounce jar. Target’s website sells it for $1.99.

Reader Tips

Jim from Ventnor wrote in to let Mary S. of Galloway Township know he found multi-packs of Dannon Light & Fit yogurt at the ShopRite in Somers Point. He even sent me the picture with the price of $3.59.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Shady Brook Farms 85% lean turkey: $2.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin roasts: $2.99 per pound.

Beef boneless chuck roast: $5.99 per pound.

Signature Select thick-cut 3-pound package of bacon: $13.99.

Oscar Mayer, Smithfield, Signature Select or Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee: $6.99.

Perdue Carved Chicken Shortcuts: Buy one, get one free.

Kraft Cracker Barrel 8-ounce cheese chunks: $2.50.

Signature Select 48-ounce ice cream or 30-ounce ice cream bars: $2.50.

Hanover 15.5-ounce canned beans: $1.

Utz potato chips or Tortiyahs!: Buy one, get one free.

Italian Village ravioli or tortellini: Buy one, get one free.

ShopRite

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Boneless beef roasts: 30% off.

Fresh rainbow trout: $4.99 per pound.

Tipperary Irish butter: $2.99 per 8-ounce package.

Food For Life bread: $4.99 per 24-ounce package.

Broccoli Crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Gorton’s Seafood: 25% off.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.

Emerald nuts: half price.

Herr’s potato chips and Utz snacks: half price.

Miracle Whip 30-ounce jar: $3.99. Limit one.*

Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent or crystals: $1.99. Limit four.*

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce or Enlightened 16-ounce ice cream: Three for $6. Limit four offers.*

Chock full o’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Cooper Cuisine 3-pack of skillets or a 12.5-inch everything pan regularly $49.99 on sale Wednesday for $21.99 at Boscov’s.

Get a Gorilla ladder with a work platform on sale at Home Depot for $49.88.

A 6-ounce pack of blackberries is 99 cents at LIDL. Black Angus chuck roast is $4.99 per pound.

A Keurig K-mini single-serve coffee maker is on sale at Target for $79.99. A 55-inch TCL Roku TV is on sale for $349.99.

Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent or crystals is buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Maxwell House, Gevalia or McCafe 12-count K-cups are $5.99 at CVS.

A Magnetix Engage Chrome 6-spray handheld shower head is on sale at Lowe’s for $49.98.

Buy a Cabela’s or a Bass Pro Shops $50 gift card at Rite Aid and get $8 bonus cash. In store only. Limit two.

Can you help?

A donor from Galloway with the email address of ShoreLife2000@comcast.net is giving away to a deserving home or charity a solid wood colonial style queen-size headboard, footboard, wooden slats and rails. Must be willing to pick it up.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.