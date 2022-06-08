Fried peppers and floor fans top this week's shopping list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have always used Mancini fried peppers (not roasted) for my sausage, peppers, onions and eggs. However, for the past few months there is none in the supermarkets. Actually, there are no Mancini products at all. I live in Mays Landing. Can you let me know if there is a grocery store in the area that carries it? ShopRite and Acme don’t have any. I found one company in California online but prefer to shop locally. Thank you. Love your column! — Christine Morman

Dear Christine: You are not going to like this, but Mancini does not make them anymore! I am sick because I have one jar left of them. I also love their fried long hots in a jar, which Santori’s Produce in Somers Point always carried, but never ShopRite or Acme, even though they sold other Mancini products. Now they stopped making them, too! I emailed you Mancini’s website. They are from Florida, and in Florida I could never find the long hots! I actually called them, and the girl said it’s crazy but for some reason WinnDixie and Publix (the two big supermarkets down there) don’t carry them. I could get a case delivered but only wanted one jar down there.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic:

Looking for an oscillating floor fan. — Sandy Gerber

Dear Sandy: Walmart has quite a few to choose from, the least expensive is a 16inch Lasko oscillating three-speed pedestal fan in white for $27.97. They have some with remote controls starting at $39.97. I emailed you the link. An oscillating table fan is $15.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a rectangular lamp shade around 2feet wide by 1foot high? — Destiny G., Mays Landing

Dear Destiny: Home Depot had a few in stock at the Egg Harbor Township store Sunday. They were 22.8 inches wide and 10 inches high in a white linen look for $22.97.

Reader Tips

Clara Thomas wrote in to let Carol Ann P. of Cape May Court House know about flag bunting. Clara states she has seen them at Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot. Also, some were at Michael’s for 60% off.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Entenmann’s full line: half price.

Signature Farms chicken thighs, drumsticks or legs value pack: 99 cents per pound.

Top sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Seedless watermelon: $6.99.

Eastern peaches: $1.29 per pound.

Hormel Black Label 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit two offers.*

Signature Farms 18-ounce blueberries: $3.99. Limit one.*

Cherries: $3.99 per pound. Limit three pounds.*

Lucerne 1-ound butter quarters: $3.99. Limit one.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $2.99. Limit one.*

Poland or Deer Park 24-pack of spring water: Three for $12. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound

Pint of blueberries: $1.88.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Colavita imported pasta: 99 cents.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: 12 for $10.

Haagen-Dazs ice cream and novelties: Two for $5.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

Bowl & Basket 12-pack K-cups: Two for $4. Limit four offers.

Bowl & Basket shredded or chunk cheese: Two for $3. Limit one offer.* (good for the recipe below)

TRESemme’ 28-ounce shampoo or conditioner: Two for $4.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Men’s Van Heusen flex collar dress shirts regularly $55 are one sale for $29.99 at Boscov’s. Men’s ultra performance active shorts regularly $15 on sale for $4.99.

Arm & Hammer laundry detergent is $1.99 at Walgreens. Persil laundry detergent is $5.99.

CVS Health and vitamins and Nature Bounty are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Get a 55-inch Vizio Smart 4K UHD HDR TV or a 65-inch Element Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (whatever all those letters mean!) for $389.99 at Target.

Can you help?

Would you be kind enough to give me a recipe for your onion cheese dip. I am friends with a friend of a friend of yours, and she won’t tell me. — Kathy

Sure, Kathy. Chop a big sweet onion in little pieces and throw in a 10-inch glass pie dish (sometimes ShopRite has them on sale for $2, so I load up, in case you don’t get it back) then take two 8- ounce Monterey jalapeno jack cheese bars, cut them up to the size of butter pats, throw that in the pie plate. Microwave for 2 minutes on high. Take out and try to mix it as best you can. Add a cup of mayonnaise and 8 ounces of cream cheese broken into pieces. Microwave all that another 2 minutes on high. Now, it should all mix up perfectly and just spread the top even. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes and serve with scoop-style chips. We call it the crack dip because you can’t stop eating it!

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email rannyShopaholic@aol.com.