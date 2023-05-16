Four major topics dominate our column today. One is the free South Jersey Astronomy Club Skywatch at Belleplain State Forest, open to the public Friday, or Saturday in the event of inclement weather. The second topic is the many assemblages of planets, stars and moon visible each evening for the next few weeks. Another topic is a once-in-a-lifetime dawn of the waning crescent moon in front of Jupiter. Our final subject is the Big Dipper and other important constellations.

Free public Skywatch

Starting time for the observing session is 7:30 p.m. Friday. Go or no-go depends on whether the weather is good enough. Check sjac.us, the South Jersey Astronomy Club website, to see if the Skywatch is delayed to Saturday. The observing location is the five-acre field at Belleplain State Forest, arguably the darkest, starriest place in all of New Jersey.

Experienced amateur astronomers will provide free looks through some of the biggest and best telescopes in the state.

Plenty to look up at

Tuesday night, brilliant Venus will burn about half a little finger’s width above the moderately bright Gemini star Mebsuta or epsilon geminorum. Also Tuesday night, well above Venus will be a compact, nearly straight horizontal line of three points of light — from left, Mars, the Gemini star Pollux and the Gemini star Castor. By the way, Mebsuta was eclipsed by Mars in April 1976, the second month of this 47-year-long column.

On Friday, the moon will be at a new phase and therefore unviewable. But if the weather is bad and the Skywatch is postponed to Saturday, the slender lunar crescent will be visible and lovely. About an hour after sunset, the moon will be very low a little right of west northwest. And Venus will be a very long way upper left of that night’s moon.

On Sunday, Venus will form an isosceles triangle with Pollux and Castor, with the distance between the planet and each star about 9 degrees, almost a fist width at arm’s length.

On May 22, Venus will be only about 4 degrees upper left of the moon.

On May 23, the moon will be roughly 5 degrees upper left of Venus and glow very close to Pollux.

On May 24, Venus will form a right triangle with Pollux and Castor, with the moon not far straight above Mars.

On May 26, the nearly half-lit moon will be quite near the Leo star Regulus.

Jupiter behind the moon

A very rare event occurs Wednesday morning. Unfortunately in the eastern U.S., the moon passes in front of Jupiter before moonrise and Jupiter comes out from behind the moon well after sunrise. At least we can see the thin moon very low in the east about 60 to 45 minutes before sunrise Wednesday, and it is thrilling to know Jupiter will then be behind the moon.

Big Dipper and Arcturus

This is the time of year when the Big Dipper is highest in the evening sky. The Big Dipper is upside down with its pointer stars pointing down to the North Star. The handle of the Big Dipper forms an arc that points to the very bright star Arcturus. We continue the straight line from Arcturus, and that is the spike to Spica. Spica is a bright star, the brightest in Virgo, but it is not as bright as Arcturus.