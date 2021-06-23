Dear Franny The Shopaholic: South Philly girl looking for a beach cart that folds flat, not the wagon type or the shopping-basket style. I saw someone on the beach with it recently, and it looks more like a hand truck or dolly style but with big beach-style wheels and lays flat in your trunk. — Janet Porto

Dear Janet: Check out an Ozark Trail Sand Island Convertible Beach Cart for $74.39 at Walmart.com with free shipping. Also on Ebay.com for $65.99 with free shipping. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I live in North Cape May and have tried ShopRite, Acme and Walmart. I cannot find Stubb’s Chicken Marinade anywhere. In fact, none of the stores has any Stubbs Marinade, just BBQ Sauce. Please help me find it. Thank-you. — Bonnie Millard

Dear Bonnie: The only Stubb’s 12-ounce Chicken Marinade on the Stubb’s website is Citrus & Onion. If that is what you meant, you can find it on Hotsauce.com for $6.49. However, you must spend $69 for free shipping. The best deal I could find was on Ebay.com. You get two bottles for $19.49 with free shipping. I emailed you the links.