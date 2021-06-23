Dear Franny The Shopaholic: South Philly girl looking for a beach cart that folds flat, not the wagon type or the shopping-basket style. I saw someone on the beach with it recently, and it looks more like a hand truck or dolly style but with big beach-style wheels and lays flat in your trunk. — Janet Porto
Dear Janet: Check out an Ozark Trail Sand Island Convertible Beach Cart for $74.39 at Walmart.com with free shipping. Also on Ebay.com for $65.99 with free shipping. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I live in North Cape May and have tried ShopRite, Acme and Walmart. I cannot find Stubb’s Chicken Marinade anywhere. In fact, none of the stores has any Stubbs Marinade, just BBQ Sauce. Please help me find it. Thank-you. — Bonnie Millard
Dear Bonnie: The only Stubb’s 12-ounce Chicken Marinade on the Stubb’s website is Citrus & Onion. If that is what you meant, you can find it on Hotsauce.com for $6.49. However, you must spend $69 for free shipping. The best deal I could find was on Ebay.com. You get two bottles for $19.49 with free shipping. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Maybe you can help me: I’m looking for plastic or resin Adirondack chairs I bought at Home Depot two years ago. Mine has a crack, and I’m looking to replace it. The chairs were lightweight but not flimsy, and they had nice colors. Mine was a light blue. I looked at Home Depot and didn’t see any Adirondack chairs, but if anyone else carries them, please let me know. — Jeannine, Ventnor
Dear Jeannine: Try Christmas Tree Shop in Mays Landing. I was just there the other day. They had quite a few and different colors. I think that would be your best deal in the area. Also try Ace Hardware or True Value.
Reader Tips
Cathy wrote in to let Harry W. of Mays Landing know about Jif Maple Peanut Butter, which has been discontinued. Cathy thought he might like to know that Peanut Butter & Co. offers a maple version called Mighty Maple, with all-natural ingredients, too. Cathy said he might like this brand just as much. The website is: https://ilovepeanutbutter.com/products/mighty-maple
Steals of the Week
Acme
Tastycake family packs: $2.50.
Boneless Top Sirloin steaks: $4.99 per pound.
Signature Farms chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
SanGiorgio or Ronzoni one-pound pasta: $1.
Sargento 6- to 8—ounce shredded cheese: $2.
Sugardale one-pound bacon: $4.99.
Refeshe 35-pack of bottled spring water: Three for $10.
Francesco Rinaldi 24-ounce pasta sauce: $1.
Bubba Burger 32-ounce package: $12.99.
Smithfield 24-ounce thick cut stack pack bacon: $8.49.
Hatfield one-pound scrapple: $2.50.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Rice A Roni or Pasta Roni: 89 cents per box.
Utz Kettle Chips or Bachman Pretzels or Jax: Two for $3. Limit 4 offers.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Whole beef tenderloin for filet mignon: $8.99 per pound.
Dungeness crab clusters: $12.99 per pound.
Tide Simply 31-ounce laundry detergent or 13 count pods: $1.99.
General Mills large size cereal: $1.99.
Angel Soft double roll 12-pack or mega roll 6 pack: $4.99.
Mama Rosie’s 12-ounce cheese ravioli: 99 cents.
Pearls pitted black olives: 99 cents.
Kikkoman Panko bread crumbs: 99 cents.
Ballpark beef franks: $1.99. Limit four.*
DiGiorno stuffed-crust pizza: $3.99. Limit four.*
Red Bull 12-pack: $14.88. Limit one.*
Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $3.99. Limit four.*
Keebler 3- to 5-ounce ice cream cones: 49 cents. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Clairol Hair Color Buyout at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Dozens of colors of Nice N Easy or Natural Instincts $2.99 a box.
Ring Video Doorbell is on sale at Home Depot for $59.99. An Exclusive 27-gallon Tough Tote is $13.98.
Men’s famous brands dress and casual shoes regularly $79.99 up to $149.99 are on sale for $29.99 at Boscov’s. Hanes Ultimate men’s underwear buy one, get one free.
A Craftsman 6-gallon 150-psi electric air compressor is on sale for $99 at Lowe’s.
Get two 25.01 ounce Folgers Country Roast coffee, or two 12-pack Kcups or two 8-ounce instant coffee for $10 at Dollar General.
All Summer chairs, tables, gazebos and beach umbrellas are half price at Rite Aid.
Dunkin Donuts 12-ounce ground coffee or 10 pack KCups are $4.99 at Walgreens.
All fabric by the yard is 30% off at Hobby Lobby.
A two-pound bag of peaches is $1.49 at LIDL.
All photo canvas prints, wall tiles, panels or posters are 40% off at CVS.
All summer floral is half price at Michaels.
