Franny the Shopaholic: The search for the perfect beach bag and a pink flamingo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find Utz brand cheese peanut butter crackers in the six-pack. ShopRite used to sell them, but I recently can’t find them. They are the only brand I enjoy. — Barbara S., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Barbara: Luckily, a friend of mine works for Utz! He told me Utz discontinued them.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a beach bag reasonably priced with a zipper top and not too big? — Patty G.
Dear Patty: Try Boscov’s, if you have the ad from Sunday’s Press. On page 6, they have pictured a white with black trees on it handbag on sale for $19.99 that looks like canvas and has a zipper. All their summer bags are advertised 58% to 88% off. This one looks perfect for what you want.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for a pink flamingo for the lawn. Need it as a joke. — Fast Eddie
Dear Fast Eddie: Go to Lakeside.com or call 847-444-3150. Their 3-foot tall Pink Flamingo #604149021 is $19.99.
Reader Tips
Harry C Just wanted to let Mom Mom know to check the rating on the Dollar General “swim vest” to be of appropriate size and for the weight of the child AND that it must be U.S. Coast Guard approved while on a boat. A swim vest or “trainer” is no substitute for a Coast Guard PFD (personal flotation device). Harry wrote please don’t skimp on the safety of the child or an adult.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Peaches: 99 cents per pound.
San Giorgio pasta: $1.
Lancaster Brand spiral ham: 99 cents per pound.
Betty Crocker cake mix and brownie mixes: $1.
Post Cereal (limited selection): Three for $5.
Assorted Grilling spices: Buy one, get one free.
BBQ tools or accessories: 33% off.
BLU or Eastern Cove lump crab meat: $12.99 per one pound can.
Habbersett or Rapa Scrapple: $2.50 per 1-pound package.
Little Leaf Farms salads: Buy one, get one free.
Chips Ahoy cookies: $2.50.
ShopRite
Boneless sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.
ShopRite deli-sliced Provolone or Smithfield Virginia Ham: $4.99 per pound each.
BelGioloso fresh mozzarella log: $4.99 per 1-pound package.
Four-pack finger sandwiches: $3.99.
ShopRite 24-ounce ketchup: 88 cents.
Bagel Bites: $1.99.
Gorton’s Seafood: 30% off.
ShopRite 12-ounce Dijon or brown mustard: 88 cents.
A pint of blueberries: $1.99. Limit 4.*
Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*
Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit 4.*
Ajax or Dynamo laundry detergent: Three for $3. Must buy 3. Limit 4 offers.*
Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies: $1.49. Limit 4.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon
Tips
Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.99 at CVS. Kind Bars 4- to 5-count boxes are two for $6. Must buy two.
Cherry Valley bottled water 24-pack cases are two for $10 at Dollar General. Folgers 20.6- to 22.6-ounce coffee are two for $10.
Boscov’s homemade fudge regularly $12.99 per pound is on sale for $7.99 per pound. Beach towels 30 by 60 inches are on sale for $3.99. A very cute Kinston 7-piece dining set in white with a gray seat and table top is on sale for $449.
Wednesday is the last day to get 1.5-gallon hanging flowering baskets from Lowe’s two for $15.
A select group of Home Decor is 75% off at Hobby Lobby.
General Mills (limited assortment) cereal is $1.88 at Walgreens.
Earn $15 Bonus Cash when you buy $60 in-store or online at Rite Aid. Folger’s or Maxwell House instant coffee is $4.99.
Pennzoil High Mileage one-quart motor oil is $5 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
