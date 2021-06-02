Franny the Shopaholic: The search for the perfect beach bag and a pink flamingo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find Utz brand cheese peanut butter crackers in the six-pack. ShopRite used to sell them, but I recently can’t find them. They are the only brand I enjoy. — Barbara S., Egg Harbor Township

Dear Barbara: Luckily, a friend of mine works for Utz! He told me Utz discontinued them.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a beach bag reasonably priced with a zipper top and not too big? — Patty G.

Dear Patty: Try Boscov’s, if you have the ad from Sunday’s Press. On page 6, they have pictured a white with black trees on it handbag on sale for $19.99 that looks like canvas and has a zipper. All their summer bags are advertised 58% to 88% off. This one looks perfect for what you want.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for a pink flamingo for the lawn. Need it as a joke. — Fast Eddie

Dear Fast Eddie: Go to Lakeside.com or call 847-444-3150. Their 3-foot tall Pink Flamingo #604149021 is $19.99.

Reader Tips