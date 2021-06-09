Franny the Shopaholic: Searching for the right mattress at the right price

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a new queen mattress and am so confused about where the best quality mattresses are sold and who has the best deals around here. Please help! — Carrie, Ocean City

Dear Carrie: Try Mel’s Furniture on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. I have bought many mattresses from them over the years. Recently, I bought one of those mattresses in the box at Walmart.com, and it is my cheapest and favorite mattress. It is a Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Pressure Relief Gel Mattress. In queen size, it is $299. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We’ve been searching local markets, Sam’s Club and Costco, but no one has Coleman’s Beef Low Sodium hot dogs in stock. The internet indicates Acme and ShopRite carried them, but they say they don’t stock it. — Carol Behl, Cape May Court House

Dear Carol: According to their website, the closest store that sells them is Sprouts on Route 73 in Marlton. I would call before I made the trip to make sure. Coleman’s phone number is 800-442-8666. Try calling for more information.