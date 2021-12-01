Franny The Shopaholic for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you could find a folding outdoor hammock? We have no trees to hang a normal one. My friend said she has seen them somewhere and to write you. — Denise Cannon

Dear Denise: At Lakeside.com I found a folding portable hammock with a carrying bag for $69.99. Call 847-444-3150 to order or go to the website.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I used to be able to buy Hershey’s or Reddi-wip chocolate whipped cream at ShopRite in Rio Grande. Some time last year, they stopped carrying it. I have searched local Acmes, Walmarts, BJ’s and Target in Mays Landing, and they do not have it in stock.

I reached out to the company that makes Reddi-wip, but it offered no help in locating a local store that still carries this product, and the company will not sell it to me directly. I have also been unable to find a company that sells the product online and will deliver to Cape May County. Can you help me locate a store that sells this product? — Donna, Wildwood Crest