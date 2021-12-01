Franny The Shopaholic for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you could find a folding outdoor hammock? We have no trees to hang a normal one. My friend said she has seen them somewhere and to write you. — Denise Cannon
Dear Denise: At Lakeside.com I found a folding portable hammock with a carrying bag for $69.99. Call 847-444-3150 to order or go to the website.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I used to be able to buy Hershey’s or Reddi-wip chocolate whipped cream at ShopRite in Rio Grande. Some time last year, they stopped carrying it. I have searched local Acmes, Walmarts, BJ’s and Target in Mays Landing, and they do not have it in stock.
I reached out to the company that makes Reddi-wip, but it offered no help in locating a local store that still carries this product, and the company will not sell it to me directly. I have also been unable to find a company that sells the product online and will deliver to Cape May County. Can you help me locate a store that sells this product? — Donna, Wildwood Crest
Dear Donna: According to Reddi-wip’s website, they no longer carry the chocolate whipped cream but do carry a coconut and an almond whipped cream. Hershey’s has no whipped creams on its website. If you buy heavy cream and add some Hershey chocolate baking powder and powdered sugar, you can make your own in 4 minutes with the Food Network recipe I emailed you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Sadly, my husband still smokes. For Christmas, I would like to buy him one of those outdoor heaters that some restaurants have. Hopefully, not over $200. Thank you. — Maryanne T., Manahawkin
Dear Maryanne: Wednesday is the last day to get an Exclusive Hampton Bay gas patio heater regularly $169 on sale for $99.97 at Home Depot. The ad states it heats up to 215 square feet and is 87.5 inches high. I emailed you the link. You can order it online and have it delivered.
Reader tips
Nancy of Mays Landing, Dave Blood of Mays Landing and Patricia Darcy all wrote in to let Jack of Dennisville know the Linwood Clock Shop, at 1043 Shore Road, repairs lamps. The website is linwoodclockshop.com.
Steals of the week
Acme
Signature Farms 80% lean ground beef: $2.99 per pound.
8-pound bag of navel oranges: $5.
Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
Dannon Pro, Two Good, Oikos or Light & Fit yogurt: 69 cents each.
Blueberries 18-ounce package: $5.
Snyder’s specialty pretzels or Herr’s potato chips: $3.
Bottom round or rump roasts: $4.99 per pound.
Hatfield 1-pound scrapple: $2.
Utz potato chips or Tortiyahs!: Buy one, get one free.
Signature Select 32-ounce beef or chicken broth: $1.
Cooked shrimp 16- to 20-count: $21.98 for a 2-pound bag.
ShopRite
Antibiotic-free Norwegian salmon fillet or steaks: $9.99 per pound.
Bone-in New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.
ShopRite Italian sausage value pack: $2.49 per pound.
ShopRite 3-pound ricotta cheese: $3.99.
Fillippo Berio balsamic vinegar glaze: Two for $6. Must buy two.
Mennen Speed Stick or Lady Speed Stick: 99 cents.
Proctor Silex Belgian flip waffle maker: half price at $14.99.
Chock Full o’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.49. Limit four.*
General Mills Cheerios or Chex cereal: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*
Campbell’s chicken noodle or tomato soup: Four for $2. Limit four offers.*
Lay’s potato chips or Doritos tortilla chips: 5- to 11.25-ounce: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*
Colgate Max Fresh, Optic white stain fighter or Total toothpaste: Two for $1. Limit one offer.*
Florida’s Natural 52-ounce premium orange juice: $1.99. Limit 4.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Wednesday is the last day to get a ring video doorbell wired regularly $59.99 on sale at Home Depot for $41.99.
All Christmas lights, decor and stuffed assorted toys and plush are half price at Rite Aid.
Wednesday is the last day to get a giant kids activity book stocking regularly $14.97 on sale for $4.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ferrero Rocher chocolate gift boxes are half price at Walgreens.
Ice Breakers mints and Cheerio’s cereal are both buy one, get one free at CVS.
Wednesday is the last day to get two 22-inch fresh Fraser fir Christmas wreaths with a bow for $20 at Lowe’s.
Get 40% off all Christmas decor collections and Christmas florals at Michaels.
DC Comics Gotham City Guardians 4-inch MetalTech figures and vehicle sets are 30% off at Target.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.