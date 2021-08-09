For better health, pay attention to food labels: Dr. Nina Radcliff

It’s not always easy to know how nutritious a food is based on the packaging or, the latest health claim buzz.
Clever, even misleading, labels and marketing campaigns can make people think certain products are healthy — even when they’re not. Add to this, food labels can be extremely confusing. And certain marketing phrases added to packaging can mislead people to think foods are healthier than they are.
It’s buyer beware as some so-called “health” foods are in fact, not so healthy.
Labeling and terms such as “no cholesterol,” “no trans-fat,” “no added sugar,” “multigrain,” “all natural” and “organic” are examples of phrases that seem to shout “healthy food” from the labels of our favorite brands and foods. However, unhealthy choices lurk among even the most seemingly healthy foods. Many food manufacturers use the front label to tout a product’s most healthy attributes. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always mean the food is a healthy choice.
Here are some items experts have listed with a reputation for fooling folks. If they make their way into your grocery cart on a regular basis, buyer beware:
Fat-free foods. Before choosing that fat-free option, consider this: Removing fat from foods often leaves them tasteless. To return the taste and make it edible, manufacturers may add sugar, salt or artificial flavorings. Once these additives are pumped in, fat-free foods can end-up containing more calories and carbohydrates than their full-fat counterparts. Did you know that fat-free salad dressings can actually hinder your ability to process all the good nutrients in that salad? And the salt uptick is a concern. Check the nutrition labels, and if it’s loaded with sugar, salt or artificial additives — or has more calories than the full-fat version — put it back on the shelf.
High-energy bars. Cleverly named, as a healthy way that gives a boost, while on the move — the high energy claims come from the high level of calories from sugar and fats. Many are full of added sugar and high fructose corn syrup, saturated fats and very little fiber. Many bars don’t live up to the healthy impression on the packaging. Along with many being highly processed, if you’re not careful, you could end up with a choice that isn’t all that different from a candy bar.
Energy drinks. While the labels claim to boost energy, endurance and performance, these drinks are loaded with mega-doses of caffeine that can increase heart rate, blood pressure and stimulate the central nervous system. Additionally, these drinks have been shown to increase the occurrence of headaches and migraines, insomnia, diabetes, risky behavior, nervousness and vomiting. They can also be addicting.
Breakfast cereals. Research shows that too many sold are laced with such high levels of salt and sugar, some more than Twinkies or three chocolate chip cookies, as well as highly processed grains, artificial coloring and preservatives. There are healthy cereal choices. Study labels and opt for choices that have less than 5 grams of added sugar per bowl with low/no sodium and “whole grains” as the first ingredient. (Choose organic to avoid GMOs).
Veggie chips: Veggie chips claims may sound great — “taste like potato chips with a daily serving of vegetables.” Unfortunately, most packaged veggie chips are made primarily from corn flour or potatoes with only a few vegetables mixed in. They contain little fiber and are high in sodium. Try homemade veggie chips instead.
Flavored yogurts. Touted as a healthy food, but be careful! Some flavored yogurts can contain up to 15 grams of sugar in those tiny cups! Many times there is no fruit and the flavor comes from sugars, artificial fruit flavors, or pureed fruit that is loaded with sugar. A great alternative is to choose plain yogurt and add fresh fruit.
Frozen yogurt. There’s a lot of variation in frozen yogurt options which overall still stack up equally to ice cream when you look at the sugar content. Sounds healthy, but most frozen yogurts lack the gut-friendly probiotics contained in traditional yogurt. Plus, along with added sugar, they can contain artificial sweeteners and/or preservatives. And when topped with extra goodies, the sugar content goes higher. Read ingredient labels carefully.
Sushi: Most sushi rolls are made with white rice, which spikes your blood sugar and leaves you sluggish and hungry. And if you order fried or tempura rolls, you’re looking at a major calorie bomb. Opt for sushi wrapped in brown rice or seaweed, and steer clear of rolls that are fried or contain creamy sauces.
If your food choices are high in sugar, caffeine, salt or processed and don’t resemble food found in nature, it probably isn’t so good for you. Upgrade to whole, unprocessed foods — nuts, vegetables, fruit and whole grains.
