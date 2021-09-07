Follow the road to Harvest Moon: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

On Wednesday night the first thin sliver of the moon will be visible very low in the west before evening twilight ends. Then, the slowly widening, brightening moon will spend the next two weeks passing by four bright planets and ending up full — indeed, as the most important of all full moons. That is, of course, Harvest Moon.

Our two-week journey to Harvest Moon is scenic in its own right. But the Harvest Moon has very special visual aspects to it. And this moon is richer in myth and legend than any other. At 8:52 p.m. Monday, the moon was at its New phase. Tuesday, the wire-thin lunar crescent will set too soon after sunset to see. Even Wednesday (Sept.8), the moon will appear very low in dusk and therefore difficult to see. A special attraction Wednesday will be the bright speck of the planet Mercury about half the width of your fist at arm’s length to the lower left of the moon. But Mercury will be so low, it’ll appear just above the west horizon a mere 40 minutes after sunset.

The first night that the moon will be pretty easy to see is Thursday. The still-thin moon will make an impressive pairing with the brightest planet, Venus, not far to the lower left of the moon.