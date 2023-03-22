Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need two pallets of mulch. Are there any deals out there? — Larry & Sharlene Bagierek, The Villages, Florida

Dear Larry & Sharlene: This week at Lowe’s, get Preen Mulch 2 cubic feet of Extended Control in brown, black or red regularly $4.99 each on sale three for $13.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for someone to restring a JAI jewelry bracelet for me. It was an expensive piece, and I need it to be done right. Love your column. — Jeannine, Ventnor

Dear Jeannine: In the past, I have used Obsessions Jewelers in Somers Point in the Acme/Target Shopping Center, Bernie Robbins on Route 9 in Somers Point, Frank’s Jewelers in Egg Harbor Township, Roberts Fine Jewelry in Northfield and Exclusive Jewelers in Egg Harbor Township. All of them have been in business for years and are reputable.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking forward to the summer, and someone told me there is a thing you put suntan lotion in to it to your back if you don’t have a man. — Single Girl

Dear Single Girl: At the FeelGoodStore.com, you can purchase a lotion applicator for $5.99, or call 847-748-2209. BTW, I use an old rag tied around the top of a wooden spoon and apply the lotion to the rag and try to spread it on my back if my husband isn’t home.

Can you help?

JM wrote in to say Rick’s in Egg Harbor City does not sharpen knives. Can anyone recommend someone who does?

Steals of the Week

Acme

Bone-in strip steak: $7.99 per pound.

Organic boneless chicken breast: buy one, get one free.

Shrimp 16 to 20 count: $15.98 per two pound bag.

Fresh Express salad blends: Two for $5.

Three-pound package of Hatfield Italian sausage: $8.97.

Cadbury eggs: Ten for $10.

Stuffed Easter Plush, Easter party decor, dye kits, fillable eggs and Easter grass: 33% off.

Old Spice hair care, body wash and deodorant: 25% off.

Yehuda Yahrzeit memorial candles: Three for $1. Limit one offer.*

Signature Farms value pack of chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound. Limit four offers.*

Signature Select 14.1- to 33.5-ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit one.*

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

StarKist 5-ounce white tuna: Four for $4. Must buy four.

Family pack of Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Bowl & Basket Select steam-in-bag vegetables: 99 cents.

Tresemme 28-ounce shampoo or conditioner: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Dove bar soap six-pack: $5.99. Limit one offer.*

Dove bodywash: $3.99. Limit one.*

Newman’s Own Pizza: $3.49. Limit four.*

Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. L’Oreal makeup is buy one, get one half price.

Scotts Turf Builder 11.31 pounds for 4,000 square feet regularly $34.97 is on sale at Home Depot for $24.97.

Nice! whole cashews or halves and pieces are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Pampers jumbo pack diapers are two for $21.

Scotts Turf Builder in 12,000 square feet regularly $88.98 is on sale for $68.98 at Lowe’s.

Benjamin Moore half-pint samples of paint are half price at Ace Hardware.

Cadbury Eggs are buy one, get one free at CVS. Nature Valley biscuits or granola bars and Fiber One or General Mills cereal are $1.99 each.

Wednesday, get 20% off Boscov’s entire stock or Keurig K-cups regularly $21.99 on sale for $17.59. All women’s Jockey underwear is buy one, get one half price.

Wednesday, get Goli 120-count apple cider vinegar gummies regularly $29.99 on sale for $7.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Fish Market skinless tilapia fillet is $4.99 per pound at Lidl. Fish Market steelhead trout fillet portions with skin on is $6.99 per pound.