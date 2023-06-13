Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find any pink flamingoes, the type for your lawn? I need them as a joke. — Funny Man

Dear Funny Man: Tuesday is the last day to get one for $14.99 at Lidl on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find women’s pajamas made out of a cooling fabric. My girlfriend told me they make them and to ask you. I am always so hot during the night. — Margie G., Ventnor Heights

Dear Margie: This week, Aldi in Egg Harbor Township on the Black Horse Pike has Serra ladies cooling pajamas in sleeveless and shortsleeve short sets for $8.99 each. (Not all Aldi stores sell the same things or have the same prices.)

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Someone wrote in awhile ago for mulch. You found it for three bags for $10 on sale. Can you find it again? — Paul Jacobs

Dear Paul: Until June 23, Lowe’s has 2-cubic-feet bags of mulch in brown, black and red on sale again three bags for $10.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Peaches, nectarines, or white peaches: $2.99 per pound.

Large snow crab clusters: $8.99 per pound.

A seven-count bag of avocados: $4.99.

Botto’s or Premio Italian sausage: $4.99 per pound.

Organic boneless chicken breasts: $4.99 per pound.

Boneless pork-loin roasts: $2.99 per pound.

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.49.

One pound of Oscar Mayer bacon: $4.99.

Twenty-ounce ring cakes: $4.99.

Huggies little swimmers: $11.99.

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit three pounds.*

Ballpark meat franks: $1.99. Limit four packs.*

Seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*

Open Nature cod fillets: $8.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Signature Select pizza: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Pork babyback ribs: $1.99 per pound

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Corn on the cob: 39 cents.

Hass avocados: 79 cents.

Twelve-ounce lobster tails: $21.99 each.

Martinson 90-count K-cups: $14.99.

BelGioioso fresh mozzarella log: $5.99.

Hanes men’s P3 Stretch white T-shirts: $7.99 for a 3-pack.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit four.*

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.49. Limit four.*

McCormick Grill Mates: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*

Blue Diamond 6-ounce almonds: $1.99. Limit one.*

Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 59 cents. Limit one.*

ShopRite Italian family pack of sausage: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Bowl & Basket 31- to 40-ounce shrimp: $8.98. Limit one.**

Glaceau Smartwater 1 liter: Ten for $6. Limit one offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Get Scotts Green Max 5K square-foot lawn fertilizer on sale for $29.48 or 10K square-foot bags for $50.98 at Lowe’s.

A Ridgid NXT 12-gallon wet/dry 5.0 peak HP vacuum is on sale at Home Depot for $79.98.

Buy $50 Lowe’s, ACE Hardware or TopGolf gift cards at Rite Aid and get $10 bonus cash. Limit two offers.

Men’s Father’s Day T-shirts are $5.99 at Lidl, and men’s Livergry cargo Bermuda shorts are $9.99.

Nature’s Bounty or Nature Made vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Spend $50 on gift cards for Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Chipotle, DoorDash, Panera Bread, Subway, Sony PlayStation, Fanatics, Wayfair, Foot Locker, Buffalo Wild Wings, Spa & Wellness, H&M or Ruth’s Chris and get $10 Extra Bucks Rewards at CVS.

Select men’s tops, shorts and swimwear are 30% off at Target.