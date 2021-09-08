Finding deals for video doorbells, white outdoor lights and more

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Since I am not very computer savvy, is there a video doorbell product out there that isn’t a hundred dollars or more? Starting to get hairy in my neighborhood. — Margie Delaney, Mays Landing Dear Margie: This week at Best Buy, you can get a Ring WiFi Video doorbell on sale for $44.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find for me white corded strings of Edison lights. I want to hang them outside on my white fence. I will probably need quite a few, so a good deal would be nice! But they must be white cords. — Jessica R., Egg Harbor City
Dear Jessica: Michaels.com has a 10-foot string (9 feet of lights) for $19.99 with a white cord. Use the code 20MADEBYYOU to save an additional 20%. Walmart.com has a 20-foot string with 22 Edison bulbs with a white cord for $34.00.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a cheap charcoal grill to use on the beach. We only need it for a one-time use, so nothing fancy. — Jack McHugh
Dear Jack: Family Dollar has two on sale this week. First, a table-top one that is 14 inches round for $15 (could sit right on the beach). Second, a regular-size one that is 18.5 inches round for $25. Eight pounds of Classic charcoal is $5.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Two-pound bag of extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98.
Kind nutrition bars: 88 cents.
Ken’s salad dressing: Buy one, get one free.
Emerald mixed nuts, almonds or cashews: $3.
Kettle brand chips: $2.50.
Utz potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
The Philly Steaks 21-ounce package: $6.99.
Oscar Mayer one-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
Seedless watermelon: $2.99. Limit one.*
Rao’s pasta sauce: $4.99. Limit one.*
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound.
Totino’s pizza rolls: 99 cents.
Bowl & Basket 20-ounce white bread: 69 cents.
Ready Pac bistro bowl salads: $2.49.
Impossible burger patties: $3.99.
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $5. Limit four offers.*
Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*
General Mills medium-size cereal: $1.49. Limit four.*
Snack Factory pretzel crisps: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Pepperidge Farm goldfish: Three for $3. Limit one offer.*
Colgate Total toothpaste: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
A Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD smart TV is on sale at Best Buy for $699.99.
Men’s Lee jeans at Boscov’s regularly $58 are on sale for $29.99. Men’s Levi’s 505 and 550 regularly $59.50 are on sale for $35.70.
All Goodline razors are buy one, get one free at CVS. Gold Emblem 32-ounce mixed nuts are $10.99.
Get a 6-pack of Angel Soft mega rolls at Target for $5.29. Cat & Jack and Cloud Island baby apparel are 20% off.
All fall decorative pumpkins, baskets, containers, fall picks, fall candles and floral and decor is 40% off at Michaels.
Wednesday is the last day to get two bags of 20-pound charcoal for $16.88 at Home Depot.
Almay makeup and makeup removers are buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.
One-pint mums are four for $5 at Lowe’s. Three-quart mums are two for $10.
Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee is on sale at Walgreens for $4.99.
Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee, Folgers 22.6-ounce coffee, McCafe 12-ounce coffee and 12-count Kcups are $5.95 at Dollar General.
A gallon of Purple Power cleaner/degreaser is on sale at Pep Boys for $5.98.
Buy one STP Super Concentrated fuel injector cleaner, get one half price at Advance Auto Parts.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
