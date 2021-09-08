Finding deals for video doorbells, white outdoor lights and more

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Since I am not very computer savvy, is there a video doorbell product out there that isn’t a hundred dollars or more? Starting to get hairy in my neighborhood. — Margie Delaney, Mays Landing Dear Margie: This week at Best Buy, you can get a Ring WiFi Video doorbell on sale for $44.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find for me white corded strings of Edison lights. I want to hang them outside on my white fence. I will probably need quite a few, so a good deal would be nice! But they must be white cords. — Jessica R., Egg Harbor City

Dear Jessica: Michaels.com has a 10-foot string (9 feet of lights) for $19.99 with a white cord. Use the code 20MADEBYYOU to save an additional 20%. Walmart.com has a 20-foot string with 22 Edison bulbs with a white cord for $34.00.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a cheap charcoal grill to use on the beach. We only need it for a one-time use, so nothing fancy. — Jack McHugh