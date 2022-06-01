Finding deals for ceiling fans, coffee makers and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find me a 10-cup white coffee maker? A 12-cup is OK; black is OK, too! Not over $50. And it can’t be taller than 11 inches to fit in my cabinet. You always come through for me. Wouldn’t miss your column. It’s the first thing I read on Wednesdays! — Nancy, Atlantic City

Dear Nancy: You know I had to find it after that nice letter! Go to Ace Hardware and get a white 12-cup Proctor Silex coffee maker that is 11 inches high for $29.99. ShopRite carries Proctor Silex coffee makers; they may have a 10-cup version. Check there first.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to find me a white 52-inch ceiling fan that has palm-like leaf blades and a single light fixture. No three or four flower-looking lights, please. — Christina McKnight

Dear Christina: Go to Overstock.com and search item 27985759. It is a Honeywell white 52-inch ceiling fan with palm-like leaf blades and one single light. It’s on sale with an Overstock coupon (just sign up for their email, you will get a different coupon each day, the best being 20% but rare) for $121.49.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a black wicker trash can for my kitchen. — Joanie L., Northfield

Dear Joanie: LIDL has a black wicker 14.5-gallon laundry hamper for $12.99. FYI, for years I have had a black wicker hamper I use in my kitchen for my trash can. It holds a black trash can liner, so you don’t have to empty it every day.

Steals of the Week

Acme

A dozen stem roses: $10.99.

Large snow crab clusters: $18.99 per pound.

Signature Select Refreshe 35-pack of spring water: $5.49.

Peaches or nectarines: $2.99 per pound.

Lloyd 24-ounce BBQ ribs: $12.99.

Nathan or Hebrew National beef franks: Buy two, get one free.

ShopRite

Nathan’s beef franks 11 to 12 ounce: $2.50.

Tomatoes on the vine: 69 cents per pound.

General Mills medium-size cereals: $1.49.

Celeste Pizza for One: 88 cents.

Center-cut pork chops family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Redpack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: Six for $6. Must buy six.

Hawaiian Tropic sun care: half price.

Store-baked 24-ounce apple, cherry or blueberry pie: $4.99.

Flounder filet: $7.99 per pound.

Rainbow trout filet: $8.99 per pound.

Nature’s Reserve boneless rib-eye steak: $10.99 per pound.

4C or Lipton ice tea mix: half price.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Friendly’s ice cream novelties or 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Wednesday is the last day to get 2.5-quart perennials at Lowe’s two for $10. Bonnie 19.3-ounce vegetables and herbs are three for $12.

Get 30% to 60% off swimwear and cover-ups at Boscov’s on Wednesday.

A Singer sewing machine model 1304 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $89.99.

Summer toys, pools, BBQ accessories, coolers, freezer packs, outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas, gazebos and summer candles are half price at Rite Aid.

Breyers and Haagen-Dazs ice cream are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

General Mill cereals are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Doritos 6- to 11.25-ounces are two for $6.

All outdoor accessories are 40% off at Target. Summer paperback books are 20% off.

Three pounds of baby-back pork ribs are $19.99 at LIDL. A digital glass scale is $12.99.

Six double rolls of Sparkle paper towels are two for $10 at Family Dollar. On Saturday, spend $25 and use their Smart Coupon to get $5 off.

All candles, candle holders, floral and summer toys are 50% off at Hobby Lobby.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.