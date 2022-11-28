Fighting social jet lag during the holidays: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Social jet lag can cause holiday sluggishness.

The term is used to describe the mental and physical weariness people experience after days or weeks of irregular sleeping, eating and added stress that is similar to travel jet lag, which affects people who travel across time zones.

During the holidays, sleep-wake cycles can become garbled as routines become modified from staying up later at night or setting the alarm clock earlier or later than usual. It’s amplified with days off, differing routines, holiday stressors and shifts in eating patterns that accompany this season with those added sugary, fatty tastes. Social jet lag affects all ages, but adolescents and young adults tend to have the highest rates.

In order not to compromise your health and not feel sluggish or off during the holidays, here’s key information and some useful tips to combat social jet lag.

Combating social jet lag

Social jet lag occurs when there’s a conflict between what your body needs — based on your internal biological clocks — and what your life requires in terms of your output: your work, school, family and social obligations.

‘Tis the season: There are many reasons the holidays can wreak havoc on the body’s built-in clock. In addition to getting less sleep because of obligations, special engagements or shopping, other seasonal factors play a big role in disrupting sleep patterns. In general, holidays relate to doing things that are out of the ordinary, such as engaging more in the merriment — drinking more alcohol or eating more fatty, sugar-laden foods. The “mores” add up.

Symptoms: They can include feeling sluggish, foggy, overly tired, moody, more forgetful or out of balance. And, generally, you will not notice the ill health effects right away. However, left unmanaged, social jet lag can have more serious health consequences. It’s been linked to increased accidents, risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, anxiety/depression, decreased productivity and a weakened immune system, to mention a few.

Prevention: The good news is that when managed, it’s temporary. There are actions you can take to facilitate a return to sleep normalcy in support of your wellness and your body’s and mind’s needs. Depending on how much you delay your sleep cycle, it may take a while to get back to regular patterns. Actions include:

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. People suffering from social jet lag should focus on waking up at their normal time each morning, even if it has taken longer than usual to fall asleep the night before.

Aim to keep morning wake-up and bedtime sleep time consistent, everyday, including days off. If you change your regular sleep schedule on any days off, shift back to keep a more consistent schedule. You’ll likely notice the health benefits right away.

Sleep experts disagree about the value of naps. Some say it can be helpful for people who haven’t gotten enough sleep, but only if it’s early in the afternoon. Others say napping can make it difficult to fall asleep at night, which could exacerbate the problem.

It’s important that you’re relaxed and comfortable in bed and that your brain isn’t overworked. Experts suggest leaving stress, whether it’s holiday-related or not, out of the bedroom when it’s time for sleep. Set aside time in the early evening to do some planning and problem-solving so you can keep thoughts away from the bedroom environment.

Power off at least half an hour before going to bed. Electronic devices alter the circadian rhythm: TV, smartphones, tablets and any other screen, need to be switched off well before bedtime to encourage sleep. They all emit light that is sensed by our retinas that suppress the rise of the sleep hormone melatonin in your body.

Switch phones off or set them in “do not disturb” mode so you can be reached in case of emergency, but don’t allow all the dozens of unimportant and untimely notifications disturb your previous sleep.

Be physically active (and exercise) every day. Even a simple 30-minute walk will help.

Relaxation before bed is key. Create a calming environment in a comfortable room. Listen to relaxing tunes, meditate or take a soothing bath, whatever supports your relaxation from your day.

Pay attention to what you’re eating and drinking. Limit/avoid sugary and fatty choices on all the tables during the holidays. Remember drinks and sweets can also contain caffeine, which causes havoc with sleep.

Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night. If you’re concerned about your sleep quality, talk with your healthcare provider.

And if you notice your sleep schedule is getting off-track, say no to an event. Make sure taking care of yourself this holiday season is at the top of your to-do list.