Feet, hand warmers sought for February ski trip: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are going skiing in February. If you see any deals on hand or feet warmers, please let me know. They are the packets you put in your boots or gloves and with a twist you have heat for a few hours. —Dennis Howard.
Dear Dennis: Walmart.com has HotHands 10hour hand warmers in a 10pack for $5.72. (FYI: We are also skiers, and we use the hand warmers in our boots, too.) Walmart also sells HotHands in a case of 48hand warmers and 16toe warmers for $34.78.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having trouble finding Seventh Generation vanilla spray disinfectant. Did they stop making it? — Sharon P., Mays Landing
Dear Sharon: This week at CVS, you can buy Seventh Generation disinfectant vanilla spray on sale for buy one at $8.79 and get one at half price.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: If you could find a good deal on a Bluetooth sound bar for my TV for my hardofhearing husband who is not good at hooking up anything electrical, I would be very happy. — Hopefully Happy Wife
Dear Hopefully Happy Wife: This week at Target, get a Heyday Bluetooth sound bar for $59.99. If you have a Target credit card, you can get an additional 5% off.
Reader Tips
Patricia Harley wrote in to let Tom know to try taking a spoon of yellow mustard when he gets a leg cramp; it goes away immediately for her.
Kathy from Mays Landing wrote in to let Jack of Dennisville know she found the woman who can make the teddy bears out of old mink coats. Her name is Sandi and her phone is 6094420024. She lives in the north end of Atlantic City. Kathy wrote that she saw the information in my column years ago and had a project for her. She met her in person two years ago.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Honeycrisp, Cosmic crisp, Sugarbee or Granny Smith apples: $1.99 per pound.
Value pack of Signature Farms chicken drums, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
Edy’s 48-ounce or Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Buy one, get one free.
Tastykake family pack: $2.50.
Tuttorosso tomatoes: $1.
Utz potato chips or Tortiyahs! chips: Buy one, get one free.
Yoplait 4- to 6-ounce yogurt: $3.90 for 10. Must buy 10.
Banza 8-ounce chickpea pasta: $3.
Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
A pint of blueberries: $1.49. Limit one.*
Signature Select 64-ounce, 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon
ShopRite
Top round London broil: $3.99 per pound.
Pam coking spray: Two for $3. Must buy two.
Gerber baby food or snacks: Half price.
Eucerin cream: half price.
Ground 80% lean beef: $2.49 per pound.
Zone Perfect 5-pack of nutrition bars: half price.
Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
Five-pound bag of Russet potatoes: $1.49.
Hershey 16.5- to 24-ounce chocolate syrup: $1.44.
Botticelli 101.4 can of olive oil: $11.99.
Paperbird Everyday paper plates: Half price.
Colgate MaxFresh, Total or Optic White toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Palmolive dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Chobani Greek yogurt: Five for $4. Limit four offers.*
Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: Twelve for $8. Must buy 12. Limit four offers.*
Prego 14.5-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Deer Park or Poland Spring 24-pack of bottled water: Three for $9. Must buy 3. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon
Tips
Ladies Starting Point Performance thermal tops regularly $18 are on sale for $5.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies faux fur-lined rain boots by Fifth & Luxe regularly $49.99 are on sale for $9.99.
Assorted Valentine’s Day heart-boxed candy is $5 at Family Dollar. Spend $25 or more this Saturday and get an additional $5 off.
Charmin bath tissue in 6 mega rolls is $5.24 at Walgreens.
Campbell’s Chunky soup, Kellogg’s Special K 5- to 6-count bars, or Quaker granola 8-count bars are all buy one, get one free at CVS.
PopSugar fitness items are 20% off at Target. A Texas Instruments TI30XIIS scientific calculator regularly $17.99 is on sale for $11.99.
Stay Clean or Living Essentials Clean Works 8- to 8.4-ounce hand sanitizers are 29 cents at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
