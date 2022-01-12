Feet, hand warmers sought for February ski trip: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are going skiing in February. If you see any deals on hand or feet warmers, please let me know. They are the packets you put in your boots or gloves and with a twist you have heat for a few hours. —Dennis Howard.

Dear Dennis: Walmart.com has HotHands 10hour hand warmers in a 10pack for $5.72. (FYI: We are also skiers, and we use the hand warmers in our boots, too.) Walmart also sells HotHands in a case of 48hand warmers and 16toe warmers for $34.78.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having trouble finding Seventh Generation vanilla spray disinfectant. Did they stop making it? — Sharon P., Mays Landing

Dear Sharon: This week at CVS, you can buy Seventh Generation disinfectant vanilla spray on sale for buy one at $8.79 and get one at half price.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: If you could find a good deal on a Bluetooth sound bar for my TV for my hardofhearing husband who is not good at hooking up anything electrical, I would be very happy. — Hopefully Happy Wife