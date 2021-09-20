Family caregivers deserve special care, too: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Stay connected to friends and life outside of being a caregiver — create “me” time. Carve out time for a favorite pastime, and while this can be challenging with family, know your boundaries and that it’s OK to say “no.” Talk to the person you are caring for (and other family members), if possible, about what’s appropriate for you to help with, and what they should still try to do on their own. Accept the fact that you cannot do everything, and do what you can. It has been said that, “when you say no to someone else, you are really saying yes to yourself!” Saying no, you cannot cook dinner or run another errand at that time, can mean you can work on your project, exercise or take that long relaxing bath you deserve. And schedule some time every week to nurture yourself. This time needs to be valued and cherished. Nothing should get in the way of a family caregiver’s “Me Time”.