Family caregivers deserve special care, too: Dr. Nina Radcliff

“There are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers. Caregiving is universal.”
— Rosalynn Carter, former U.S. first lady
The term “family caregiver” describes individuals who care for members of their family of origin but also refers to those who care for their family of choice — which could include members of a social affiliation, neighbors or close friends. And while it is widely understood that many stresses on caregivers have long existed, the uncertainty and added dynamics of the pandemic has made them even greater.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, unpaid family caregiving has taken an even greater emotional, physical and financial toll on caregivers, according to a study released this year. And as the delta variant drives more surges, the heightened output continues, with caregivers having reported the person they care for relies on them more since the pandemic began.
Caregivers perform a multitude of healthcare and household tasks, but often their top responsibility is providing emotional support. The Carer Well-Being Index underscores that, overall, the emotional support has substantially increased during the pandemic with as much as 90% of caregivers reporting they have had to sacrifice more of their personal life for the person(s) they care for during the pandemic. They’ve put the needs of the person they care for above their own.
The layers of stress — from managing related anxiety, to added family responsibilities, self-care, and work — add up and can take a toll! Studies show that 1 in 5 family caregivers has higher levels of stress hormones. This is linked to elevated blood pressure and a weakened immune response to fight off infections. Additionally, family caregivers often don’t take time to recharge, which can lead to burnout: experiencing disrupted sleep patterns, headaches, recurrent infections, stomach aches, back and neck pain along with feelings of detachment, apathy, withdrawal or lack of motivation.
Strive for balanceFamily caregivers juggle a lot of daily duties, and it can be really easy to let the enjoyment of life get away. This is especially true when caring for a family member who is not well or an aging parent who lives in their own home but who relies on the family caregiver for a lot.
Here are some ways family caregivers can help maintain life balance:
You cannot do this alone! Ask for help from family members and health care professionals or tap into resources within the community. People often want to help but simply don’t know how. And while everyone’s budget is different, try to find a few extra dollars to hire some support help in areas. Reaching out to others may seem hard at first but asking for help is a priority to support balancing life and staying rooted in joy.
Stay connected to friends and life outside of being a caregiver — create “me” time. Carve out time for a favorite pastime, and while this can be challenging with family, know your boundaries and that it’s OK to say “no.” Talk to the person you are caring for (and other family members), if possible, about what’s appropriate for you to help with, and what they should still try to do on their own. Accept the fact that you cannot do everything, and do what you can. It has been said that, “when you say no to someone else, you are really saying yes to yourself!” Saying no, you cannot cook dinner or run another errand at that time, can mean you can work on your project, exercise or take that long relaxing bath you deserve. And schedule some time every week to nurture yourself. This time needs to be valued and cherished. Nothing should get in the way of a family caregiver’s “Me Time”.
Offer support
You want to be there for the family caregiver but are unsure where to start.
Share the care! Ask what they need or offer to help with something on their “to-do” list. Offer the caregiver a break so they can do something for themselves.
Stay connected and listen attentively. Caregivers rarely expect others to solve their problems, but they just need to be heard and vent their frustration or sorrow from time to time.
Take food — whether a snack or a meal — or getting groceries.
Caregiving has immeasurable benefits, and it’s important for caregivers to take initiatives for their own physical and emotional care. But they must have support!
And in support of what caregivers need most is to know and feel that someone truly cares about them!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
