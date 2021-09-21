Fall's best sight should be an almost-total moon eclipse: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

A lot of people say fall is their favorite time of year. For astronomers, that can especially be true after an unusually cloudy, hazy and stormy summer — which is certainly what New Jersey and bordering states had this year.

The summer months were not without their interesting sky sights, and I’m going to review them. But the second half of today’s column is about the special sights we are due to get, starting Wednesday, with the fall season.

Smoke and a surpriseOn June 10, the shore from the Carolinas to New Jersey to New England had few enough clouds for people to get amazing glimpses of a large partial solar eclipse at sunrise.

You had to be up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and know how to catch a safe view. But if you did, you may have seen a crescent sun — a sun with a seemingly large bite out of it that was actually the silhouette of the dark moon.

Some of our best summer sights were dimmed by thick palls of smoke drifting over the East Coast from the numerous and massive forest fires out west, which did at least make deeply reddened sunrises and sunsets.