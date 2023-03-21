We continue a wonderful late winter and now spring of evening sky watching.

The anchor sight is the brightest planet, Venus. The dominant activity in the heavens is the moon and bright planets passing each other and passing bright stars and star clusters in pairings, bunches and lines.

This week, very low down near the due west horizon about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset, the slender lunar crescent poses very near to the second brightest planet, Jupiter, and then floats below and above magnificent Venus and eventually beside the lovely Pleiades star cluster.

This weekend and next week, the planet Mercury will burst into the low evening scene very close to Jupiter, and Mars will continue to be conspicuous up high. All of the above sights are prominent to the naked eye, but a telescope will be needed to catch the dim planet Uranus near the moon and Venus on different nights.

Tomorrow night’s low tight pairing of the sliver moon and Jupiter: The new moon phase is Tuesday, but the first sight of the thinnest lunar crescent will be Wednesday (March 22).

Look very low down near the due-west horizon about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset. What you’ll see is not just the crescent with its right horn a bit higher than the left but also just to the lower right of the Moon the point of light that is Jupiter.

Binoculars might be needed to see the two if the sky down low is especially hazy. But very far upper left, almost straight above the moon and Jupiter this night, will be the easy sight of brilliant Venus.

Thursday and Friday nights’ moon and Venus: There is no close pairing of moon and Venus as seen from the United States this month. However on Thursday (March 23), the Luna crescent will appear not too far below Venus; and the next day, not too far above Venus.

Venus is so brilliant that these sights are still dramatic. Test how soon after sunset you can first see the two or, if the sky is quite clear, how long before sunset. If you are an experienced astronomer with a telescope, about an hour after sunset Friday you might be able to spot the faint planet Uranus not far beyond the left horn of the lunar crescent.

Saturday’s debut of Mercury and the pairing of the moon with Pleiades star cluster: On Saturday (March 25), look down at the due-west horizon no more than 30 minutes after sunset.

You’ll see not just bright Jupiter but also to the lower right of Jupiter the almost-as-bright planet Mercury. About 90 minutes later, the sky will be dark enough for a good view of the beautiful Pleiades, or Seven Sisters star cluster, just to the right of the moon.

Next Monday’s Jupiter/Mercury conjunction: On Monday (March 27), Jupiter and Mercury will be down near the due-west horizon again about 30 minutes after sunset but now beautifully side-by-side and at their closest together in the sky, which we call a conjunction.

In space, Jupiter is always much farther away from us then Mercury is. On this night, though Mercury appears not too much dimmer than Jupiter, it is actually the smallest planet, about 3/8 the diameter of Earth, and Jupiter the biggest, about 11 times the diameter of Earth. Jupiter contains about 2 1/2 times more mass than all of the other planets put together.

One thing that sometimes helps little Mercury rival giant Jupiter in brightness is Mercury being the closest planet to the sun in space and therefore being illuminated with a greater intensity of sunlight.

Note that Jupiter and Mercury currently merely appear close to the sun, setting less than an hour after the sun.

But Jupiter is actually almost 600 million miles from Earth now and about to pass from our view into the sun’s glare almost directly on the far side of the sun. In contrast, Mercury will move out to a greater angle from the sun in the next few weeks, reaching its maximum apparent separation from the Sun on April 11.

Other sights: The moon is nearest to Mars on March 27 and 28. The next night, it forms a tight triangle with a bright Gemini Stars Pollux and Castor.