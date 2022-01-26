Even in Florida, looking to warm up and cut heating bill: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a heating throw. It is getting so cold. Our heating bill will be through the roof. — Sharlene and Larry Bagierek, The Villages, Florida

Dear Sharlene and Larry: Get a Biddeford Comfort Knit fleece heated electric soft blanket throw 50 by 50 inches in a Buffalo red plaid for $20 at Walmart.com.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would love to find a good deal on a navy blue small bathroom vanity no more than 28 inches wide. — Karen Alberts

Dear Karen: You are in luck! This week, Home Depot has a Home Decorators Collection Beaufort 24-inch wide bath vanity in midnight blue on sale for $199.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have not been able to find Neuman’s date nut bread in stores for a while. Do you know where I can find it in Cumberland County area? Thanks. — Roland Hoffman.

Dear Roland: I found a recipe a few people stated is similar to Neuman’s. I emailed you the link.

Reader tips