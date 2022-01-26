Even in Florida, looking to warm up and cut heating bill: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a heating throw. It is getting so cold. Our heating bill will be through the roof. — Sharlene and Larry Bagierek, The Villages, Florida
Dear Sharlene and Larry: Get a Biddeford Comfort Knit fleece heated electric soft blanket throw 50 by 50 inches in a Buffalo red plaid for $20 at Walmart.com.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would love to find a good deal on a navy blue small bathroom vanity no more than 28 inches wide. — Karen Alberts
Dear Karen: You are in luck! This week, Home Depot has a Home Decorators Collection Beaufort 24-inch wide bath vanity in midnight blue on sale for $199.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have not been able to find Neuman’s date nut bread in stores for a while. Do you know where I can find it in Cumberland County area? Thanks. — Roland Hoffman.
Dear Roland: I found a recipe a few people stated is similar to Neuman’s. I emailed you the link.
Reader tips
Sabrena of Brigantine wrote in to let Concerned Daughter know she has a Golden Brand power lift recliner to sell for $125, but it must be picked up.
Contact her at brebrandon81@gmail.com.
Isadore May wrote in to let Concerned Daughter know she purchased a lift recliner for her mother in tan/biscuit color on sale for $800 at Boscov’s. She’s willing to sell it for $400 with pickup in Vineland. Contact at iziduzit@comcast.net.
Nancy K. wrote in to let Concerned Daughter know she bought a reclining lift chair at Bob’s Discount Furniture store for $150 in the back clearance room.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Gulden’s 12-ounce spicy mustard: $1.
Bone-in-beef rib steaks or rib roasts: $6.99 per pound.
Celeste 5- to 5.22-ounce pizza: $1.
Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
Campbell’s tomato, chicken noodle or cream of mushroom soup: $1.
Smart One single serve: $2.
Signature Farms whole fryer chickens: 30% off.
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.
Lean Cuisine: $2.
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99.
Maxwell House 22-ounce decaf coffee: $5.99.
Quilted Northern 6-count mega roll bath tissue: $5.99. Limit one offer.*
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
Red or green seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Lucerne one-dozen large eggs: Buy one, get one half price. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
DelMonte canned vegetables: Four for $4. Must buy four.
Bowl & Basket 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Boneless beef roasts: 30% off.
Ground beef 80% lean: $2.49 per pound. Limit 5 pounds.
Center Cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
Kodak extra heavy-duty batteries 20-count AA or AAA: $3.49.
Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: $1.99.
ShopRite 300-square feet plastic wrap: $1.99.
Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.99.
Duncan Hines brownie mix: Four for $5. Must buy four.
Utz snacks: half price.
Perdue breaded 12-ounce chicken nuggets: $2.49.
Heinz 20-ounce ketchup: $1.99.
Quaker Oats, cereal or granola bars: $1.99.
Glen Rock domestic deli-sliced ham: $3.99 per pound.
Skippy 40-ounce peanut butter: half price.
Bowl and Basket 16.3-ounce peanut butter: $1.
Doritos or Tostitos tortilla chips: Three for $6. Must buy three. Limit one offer.*
All 40-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*
ShopRite 6- to 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.*
Chock Full o’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
All Boscov’s kitchen accessories are 30% off. Young men’s Architect heavyweight Sherpa-lined fleece jackets are $15.99. A six-pack of women’s low-cut socks by Sam & Oliva regularly $12 on sale for $2.99.
Family Dollar has Simply Tide 31-ounce laundry, 13-pack of pods or 60-count of Bounce dryer sheets for $2.75.
Saturday (Jan. 29), spend $25 and get $5 off your purchase.
Purex 43- to 50-ounce laundry detergent is buy one, get one free at Rite Aid. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $7.49.
Curtain Rod Closeout at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 25- to 48-inch rods are $5.99, and 48- to 86-inch rods are $7.99, both with finials.
Purex 43.5-ounce laundry detergent 4-in-1 packs of 15 or 19, or 21-ounce crystals, are $1.99 at Walgreens.
Get Valentine heart-shaped boxes of premium chocolates at CVS. Buy one, get one half off.
Get a Vizio 55-inch 4K HDR TV at Target on sale for $429.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.