Enjoy viewing Jupiter at its brightest in 12 years: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Late September and early October this year bring us several great sights in the night sky.

The planet Jupiter is brilliant all night long, looking the brightest and (in telescopes) the biggest it has since 2010. Also visible in the evening these next two weeks are Saturn and, late in the evening, rapidly brightening Mars. Other evening luminaries discussed below are the star Fomalhaut and the slightly misnamed “Summer Triangle” of three bright stars.

Yes, autumn officially starts this week. And I’m so excited about the best predicted astronomical events of the season in 2022 that I will give you a little preview of them at the end of this column.

Jupiter at its very best. Jupiter each year reaches the ideal observing position called “opposition” — when Jupiter appears in the opposite direction from the sun in our sky and is thus rising at sunset and staying visible all night long until it sets at sunrise. All-night visibility is good, but what makes opposition even better for observers is that it occurs when the straight line of sun-Earth-Jupiter occurs, bringing Jupiter its closest to Earth and therefore its brightest and biggest.

This year, Jupiter is exactly at opposition on Sept. 26 — next Monday. It will look just about as big and bright for weeks. But there is something extra special about Jupiter’s opposition this year. The planet comes slightly closer to Earth, and therefore slightly (but significantly) brighter and bigger then at any time since 2010 and not again until 2034. Notice that there is a 12-year period from 2010 to 2022, and from 2022 to 2034. This is a reflection of Jupiter’s 12-year-long orbit around the sun. In these special years, Jupiter is at the farthest-in point of its slightly elliptical (noncircular) orbitc— “perihelion.” Perihelion means “closest to the sun,” and at its “perihelic opposition,” Jupiter also comes its very closest to Earth.

Closest to Earth for Jupiter is still hundreds of millions of miles away. But Jupiter can still look mighty bright in our sky because it is the hugest planet in the solar system. Jupiter could contain more than 1,000 Earths within its partly gaseous giant orb. The amount of material in Jupiter is more than 2½ times greater than that of all the other planets put together!

So in the middle of evenings these next few weeks, look for Jupiter outshining all points of light, radiant in the southeast sky. Saturn, much less bright, is in the south at about 9 p.m., about 4 widths of your fist at arm’s length to the right of Jupiter. Well below the middle of the line between Jupiter and Saturn, you may see at the treetops or city skyline the yet dimmer star Fomalhaut. Far above Jupiter and Saturn, basically overhead, see if you can make out the big “Summer Triangle” of three bright stars— Vega, Altair and Deneb in order of brightness.

Several great autumn sights. This year, autumn officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 22 — this Thursday. Everywhere in the world then gets to see equally long day and night at this “equinox.” And “equinox” literally means “equal night” (“nocturnal” means “of the night”).

So what do I think could be the most splendid sights in autumn 2022?

New Jersey got basically clouded out of the total lunar eclipse that occurred in May. But if skies are clear near dawn on Nov. 8, we in New Jersey can see at least some of a total lunar eclipse before it fades into morning twilight and the moon sets.

Predicting special events in annual meteor showers is difficult. But meteor experts think that a rare outburst of up to a few hundred Leonid meteors per hour might be visible at about 1 a.m. EST on Nov. 19.

Finally, Mars will be brighter and brighter as autumn progresses, its fire-colored light burning high up in Taurus the Bull. And on the night of Dec. 7-8, Mars, at its very brightest, will pass behind the full moon in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Bonus sight. At nightfall on Friday, Sept. 30, look for bright star Antares near the crescent moon.