Enjoy splendor of Orion and the Pleiades in coming week: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Although the five bright planets are all rather near the sun these next few weeks — one low at dusk and others low at dawn — several planets have lovely meetings with exquisitely thin lunar crescents.
We’ll get to these special sights of moon and planets later in this column. But our first and main topic is the perfect views of two great starry sights we get for evenings in this next week or so that the moon is out of the evening sky.
THE SPLENDOR OF ORION AND THE PLEIADES. Let’s focus today on two of the greatest wonders of all in this region of the sky.
Orion is the most brilliant constellation, which is to say an official pattern of stars. The human shape of Orion the Hunter features two stars of “first magnitude” — the first class of brightness. These are blue-white Rigel, to the lower right in Orion, and fire-colored (orangey gold) Betelgeuse, to the upper left in Orion. Rigel represents one of Orion’s knees, Betelgeuse one of his shoulders. Rigel is almost always brighter than Betelgeuse, but Betelgeuse, like its name, is more fascinating.
Betelgeuse is a “red supergiant” star, several hundred times wider than the sun. If we replaced our sun with Betelgeuse, the latter would fill our solar system out to well beyond the orbit of Mars. Betelgeuse also varies in brightness, mostly pretty irregularly, pulsing like an unimaginably vast and slowly beating heart. A few times in a century, Betelgeuse can rival or even outshine Rigel. Just a few years ago, we saw an even rarer display: For months, Betelgeuse dimmed down to only about one-third of its average brightness before recovering.
As prominent as Rigel and Betelgeuse are, you might be drawn first to the eye-catching sight about midway between them: the belt of Orion. The three stars of the belt are not as bright as Rigel and Betelgeuse, but they form an absolutely compact straight line — with even spaces between the stars, themselves shining at similar brightness.
What in Orion can amaze even more than the belt? With a good amateur telescope, the Great Orion Nebula. This glowing cloud of green gas is a place where new stars are being born. The great nebula shines in the middle of the sword of Orion — the vertical line of modestly bright stars that extends down from Orion’s belt.
How can we express how unique and lovely is Pleiades’ star cluster? Draw a line upward from Orion’s belt and you pass bright, light-orange Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the Bull, shining in front of the large V-shaped Hyades star cluster. But your gaze then takes you onward to the Pleiades, whose compact grouping makes it a sparkling pocketful of stars, much more concentrated than the Hyades. The Pleiades is often called “the Seven Sisters,” though many people here typically see only six stars with their unaided eyes. Binoculars, however, can show many more Pleiades stars and a telescope can reveal hundreds of these hot, young, blue stars.
PLANETS AND THIN LUNAR CRESCENTS IN TWILIGHT. Sunrises are still quite late, and if you find yourself up before them, there are beautiful views of a thin moon posing with bright planets in morning twilight this coming weekend.
About 6 a.m. Friday, look southeast to see the moon well to the left of the bright star Antares, and far to the upper right of blazing Venus and modestly bright Mars. If we can dodge a coastal snowstorm Saturday morning, we can catch the speck of Mars quite close to the upper left of a slender sliver of moon, with Venus well off to the left of them. On Sunday morning, an even thinner moon won’t rise until about 40 minutes before sunrise. Can you catch it, straight below, though far below, brilliant Venus?
Can’t get up early enough to check out these dawn sights? Well, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, look low in the southwest only 45 minutes after sunset to see bright Jupiter not far to the upper right of yet another slim lunar crescent.
