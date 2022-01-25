Enjoy splendor of Orion and the Pleiades in coming week: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Although the five bright planets are all rather near the sun these next few weeks — one low at dusk and others low at dawn — several planets have lovely meetings with exquisitely thin lunar crescents.

We’ll get to these special sights of moon and planets later in this column. But our first and main topic is the perfect views of two great starry sights we get for evenings in this next week or so that the moon is out of the evening sky.

THE SPLENDOR OF ORION AND THE PLEIADES. Let’s focus today on two of the greatest wonders of all in this region of the sky.

Orion is the most brilliant constellation, which is to say an official pattern of stars. The human shape of Orion the Hunter features two stars of “first magnitude” — the first class of brightness. These are blue-white Rigel, to the lower right in Orion, and fire-colored (orangey gold) Betelgeuse, to the upper left in Orion. Rigel represents one of Orion’s knees, Betelgeuse one of his shoulders. Rigel is almost always brighter than Betelgeuse, but Betelgeuse, like its name, is more fascinating.