Enjoy Jupiter, Saturn at summer's end: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

These next two weeks bring us to the cultural end of summer, the Labor Day weekend.
The season has suffered a lot of clouds, haze and even smoke from the terrible forest fires in the western U.S. Let’s hope that we now get some spells of clear nights to enjoy the two biggest planets.
The bright planets Jupiter and Saturn are now visible almost all night long at nearly their brightest and biggest. On clear nights, these worlds can be easily spotted now even from large, heavily light-polluted cities.
Nights of the giant planets. Around 9 to 10 p.m. each day these next few weeks, we can look pretty low in the southeast sky to see two prominent and steady (nontwinkling) points of light.
The really bright one is Jupiter. Less than two widths of your fist held at arm’s length to the upper right of Jupiter is Saturn (later in the night, the two appear similarly high to each other in the south). Although Saturn is much less bright than mighty Jupiter, it is still edged out only slightly by the two brightest stars of summer evenings— Arcturus, lowering in the northwest, and Vega, high overhead. Arcturus looks the color of champagne or ginger ale, Vega has a touch of blue in its white. Meanwhile, Jupiter has a bit of yellow in its white, and Saturn shines a deeper more sedate gold.
These next few months, Saturn and Jupiter are on opposite ends of the dim zodiac constellation Capricornus.
Of course, if you look through even a small astronomical telescope at these worlds, you’ll be amazed. The globe of Jupiter looks much bigger than Saturn at a given magnification. Most good telescopes can show you at least a few parallel darkish belts in the cloud-tops of fast-spinning Jupiter.
More challenging to observe, even with good telescopes, is the Great Red Spot of Jupiter, a storm at least centuries old that is larger than Earth. Your first reasonably sharp look at Saturn and its rings will literally take your breath away. The two widest and brightest rings are separated by a thin black line of mostly empty space, wide as the Atlantic Ocean, called Cassini’s Division. The outer ring of these two is Ring A. The inner of the two is Ring B, which is broader, brighter and whiter.
Even if you don’t have a telescope for observing Jupiter and Saturn close-up, you can still mentally marvel at the amazing features of these planets. Jupiter and Saturn are by far the largest planets in our solar system. Jupiter is about 11 times wider than Earth and could hold more than a thousand Earths inside of it. The large inner region of Saturn has about 55 times the mass of Earth. But Jupiter has more than 2½ times the mass of all the other planets put together.
On the other hand, no planet has a ring system as vast and magnificent as that of Saturn. The major rings of Saturn stretch across a span of about 172,000 miles (about two-thirds of the distance between the earth and moon). From a perfectly sideways view, the rings are only a few hundred feet wide. If Saturn’s rings were as thin as a razor, their broad dimension would be about that of a football stadium. These rings consist of countless particles, mostly icy in composition, that range from microscopic to snowball to iceberg in size.
Then there are the hordes of moons circling Jupiter and Saturn.
Not many months ago, scientists announced the discovery of Jupiter’s 80th moon. But Saturn has 82 officially recognized moons. Most of these “planetary satellites” are small, but Jupiter has the four giant moons discovered by Galileo, and Saturn has the huge moon appropriately named Titan. The “Galilean satellites” range in size from similar to Earth’s hefty moon up to almost a thousand miles wider. These moons include Io, the most volcanic world in the solar system, and Europa, the world (other than Earth) most likely to have life in the ocean below its icy surface.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.