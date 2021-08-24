Enjoy Jupiter, Saturn at summer's end: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Of course, if you look through even a small astronomical telescope at these worlds, you’ll be amazed. The globe of Jupiter looks much bigger than Saturn at a given magnification. Most good telescopes can show you at least a few parallel darkish belts in the cloud-tops of fast-spinning Jupiter.

More challenging to observe, even with good telescopes, is the Great Red Spot of Jupiter, a storm at least centuries old that is larger than Earth. Your first reasonably sharp look at Saturn and its rings will literally take your breath away. The two widest and brightest rings are separated by a thin black line of mostly empty space, wide as the Atlantic Ocean, called Cassini’s Division. The outer ring of these two is Ring A. The inner of the two is Ring B, which is broader, brighter and whiter.

Even if you don’t have a telescope for observing Jupiter and Saturn close-up, you can still mentally marvel at the amazing features of these planets. Jupiter and Saturn are by far the largest planets in our solar system. Jupiter is about 11 times wider than Earth and could hold more than a thousand Earths inside of it. The large inner region of Saturn has about 55 times the mass of Earth. But Jupiter has more than 2½ times the mass of all the other planets put together.