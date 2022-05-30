Eating tips to help keep you cook: Dr. Nina Radcliff

This time of the year, as things heat up, lighter eating and enjoying foods that satiate as well as cool you down is a great way to help combat summer heat while staying energized and more tolerant of the elements.

Whether you’re planning a picnic, a backyard cookout or want to bring a satisfying snack to your summer outdoor activities, here are a number of foods that offer great benefits — from added hydration to helping reduce body heat and keeping you full longer with great energy.

High-water fruits and vegetables

High-water foods not only help to keep you stay hydrated — while supporting other health benefits — but they can also keep you cooler. Overall, fruits and veggies are made up of a large percentage of water, which is one of the awesome benefits of enjoying them.

They’re true powerhouses, filled with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber and water. Consequently, they play a role in decreasing appetite while supporting organ and joint function, metabolism, circulation, skin health and digestion as well as being a source of energy.

Examples include:

Cucumbers: Rich in fiber, high water content and can be used as “chips” for dips providing a crunch without the calories, fat and salt.

Watermelon: Chock-filled with antioxidants and mostly water (90% of the edible part of watermelons is water). It’s a super snack that provides your body with a cooling effect and is shown to offer great filling power, while being low in calories. Watermelon is a delightful treat in its natural form or as a juice.

Raw mushrooms: These are small but mighty. They’re a valuable source of 15 essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Eating them raw can help the body stay cool and retain essential nutrients while helping to keep you feeling full. An added plus: They’re high in protein.

Bananas: Sweet in taste, dispel toxins from the body and also help you to feel full longer. Plus, their skin makes it an easy grab-and-go snack. No cutting, prepping or baggies needed.

Avocados: These are the fruit with the highest amount of monosaturated fatty acids, which help remove heat and toxin from the blood.

Citrus fruits: These have a cooling effect thanks to their ability to help break down fatty foods and aid in digestion. Helping with digestion, these fruits will make your body work less and ultimately produce less heat.

Hydration and water

We’ve all heard it. but it bears repeating. Water regulates body temperature, and our health and well-being are dependent on keeping our body temperature within a healthy range.

Research shows that when you’re dehydrated, your body stores more heat. This, in turn, lowers your ability to tolerate hot temperatures. Staying hydrated by ensuring you are drinking plenty of water allows your body to harness sweating as a mechanism to transfer heat out of your body.

Even mild dehydration can make you feel hungry. When you’re thirsty, the hypothalamus in your brain is activated. However, it is the same part of the brain that’s activated by hunger. The lack of water, therefore, can make you feel like you had a lack of food, when really your body just needs a glass of water.

Drinking coconut water is another way to refresh and revitalize your body. The vitamins, minerals and electrolytes in coconut water make it a good way to hydrate.

Drinking cool liquids (with refrigeration or ice) can help reduce body temperature by cooling the body internally. And yes, this includes eating healthy (but not sugary) ice-pops.

Lime or lemon are great ways to add flavor to your water, if you find water’s tastelessness boring

Other hydrating food

Here are some other examples:

Homemade soups: Whether hot or cold, soup can cool your body down on warm days. Yes, you read that right, even hot soups! Your stomach takes that heat from the warmth of the soup and transfers it out of your body via sweat, hence cooling it down. And soups are a great way to curb your appetite by making your tummy feel full.

Yogurts: Even more so than ice cream, yogurts can cool you down as a result of its high water content. Several experts caution to steer clear from ice cream if you are truly trying to cool down, because your body must work very hard to break down the calorically dense ice cream. In the end, it will warm you up rather than cool you down.

And as the great outdoors call you to enjoy more time out, eating lighter, satisfying foods can mean less time in the kitchen this summer while supporting healthy energy levels and smart measures to help beat the heat.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.