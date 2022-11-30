Duraflame logs, reclining sofa on this week's shopping list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You found a deal for me a few years ago on duraflame logs. Any deals lately? They have really gone up so much in price. — Amy Becker, Cresco in the Poconos

Dear Amy: This week at ShopRite, you can get a 6-pack of Duraflame logs on sale for $22.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking to buy my son a reclining sofa for his new apartment. Any dark color is fine — he’s a slob. Anything under a thousand dollars? —Janet French

Dear Janet: Get a Stonehill reclining sofa in dark brown regularly $899.99 on sale for $699.99 at Big Lots.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am subject to colds very easily. I still wear a mask out, but again, another cold. My friend told me to find elderberry juice, which I can’t find. My daughter told me to write to you. — Karen Easton

Dear Karen: VermontCountryStore.com sells Doctor Carleton’s Elderberry Tonic. It states it is a cold season standby. Get an 8-ounce bottle for $19.95 or a 16-ounce bottle for $34.95. You can also call them at 800-564-4623. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Cabot 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.50.

Fresh Express salad blends: $2.50.

Herr’s 14-ounce potato chips: $3.50.

Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s bowls: $4.

Boxed Christmas cards: 33% off.

Mission 17.5-ounce soft tortillas: $2.99.

Boneless chicken breasts jumbo pack: $2.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin chops value pack: $3.99 per pound.

Hatfield Black Label 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99.

Chobani 4-pack of Greek yogurt: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

Signature Farms 80% lean ground beef value pack: $2.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

An 8-pound bag of navel oranges: $5.99. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bone-in New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Norwegian salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Pork spare ribs: $1.99 per pound.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Jazz or Envy apples: 99 cents per pound.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30-ounce coffee: $7.99.

Fresh Express salad blends: $2.50.

Culinary Reserve claw crab meat: $9.99.

Culinary Reserve lump crab meat: $16.99.

Lay’s 8-ounce potato chips: $2.

Poinsettia plants in 6-inch pots: Three for $15. Must buy three.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Duracell 8-pack AA or AAA batteries: $5.99. Limit four.*

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*

Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreen’s. Russell Stover or Whitman’s chocolate boxes are half price! Finally, half price, not buy one, get one or buy two, get one free! Good for Walgreens!

Dunkin Donuts 10- to 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack of K-cups are $6.99 at CVS. A 2-foot lighted Christmas tree is $9.99.

All Neutrogena skin care, sun care, hair and bath products are 20% off at Rite Aid.

On Wednesday, get a 7.5-foot 450 pre-lit, color-changing Christmas tree regularly $199 on sale for $79 at Home Depot.

Get two 1-quart poinsettia plants for $3 at Lowe’s. A 7-foot Mickey Mouse with mailbox inflatable regularly $139 is on sale for $79.

All Christmas trees, tree decor and outdoor lighted decor are half price at Big Lots.

An ASUS 15.6-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB flash storage is half price at Target for $149.99. An HP Desk Jet printer, scanner and copier regularly $84.99 is on sale for $49.99.