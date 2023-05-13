Smoothies continue to grow in popularity. And the benefits of smoothies — often dubbed a “healthy” beverage and in some cases a meal replacement — depend largely on what’s in them. While some types are loaded with veggies and fruit, others are laden with sugar or other unhealthy ingredients, which may leave you wondering whether they are a healthy choice.

Interestingly, smoothies are not typically classified as healthy. In fact, you’re better off eating a piece of fruit or vegetables whole. However, taking into consideration some key understandings, you can wisely opt to enjoy a nutritious smoothie, occasionally.

Making healthy choices can be a challenge with blended smoothie mixtures. Here are key understandings when considering a “good” or nutritious smoothie:

How to cope with PTSD: Dr. Nina Radcliff Triggered by a terrifying, shocking or traumatic event — either experiencing it or witnessin…

Make sure it’s being made with real fruit or vegetables. If you don’t see any fruits and vegetables in the blenders, chances are the smoothie is made using concentrates and syrups.

The nutritional value of a smoothie can change drastically based on the specific ingredients used to make it. Knowing the ingredients is crucial as it’s the ingredients (including the “other” ingredients and their amounts) that wreak havoc with loaded sugars, calories and fat.

If you drink premade smoothies from the store, restaurant or a chain, check the nutritional label to determine the amount of sugar, in particular added sugar, and again “other” ingredients and serving size information.

Too much maple syrup, honey, agave, coconut sugar or any other form of added sugar is where many smoothies go wild. And other added sugars may come in the form of plant-based milks and flavored yogurts.

Depending on size and ingredients, smoothies can have as many calories and as much sugar as a regular milkshake, a big hamburger or sugary sodas. Added ingredients such as sugar-laden fruit juices, ice cream, syrups, sugar, cheap protein powders and whipped cream can add “empty” calories (calories and fat with little nutritional value). Though calorie needs vary depending on age, weight, hormones, activity levels and more, as a rule of thumb, most adults do well with snacks that contain fewer than 200 calories.

While fruit is a healthy smoothie ingredient, you can get too much of a good thing, in the form of calories and carbs. General rule of thumb is no more than 1 cup of fruit per smoothie.

While some add protein powder, if you do, do your research and opt for protein that takes hours to digest, allowing maximal benefit. It allows for slow release of protein and keeps you feeling full longer. Add protein with low-fat yogurt, milk and/or nuts.

Calories can add up fast when it comes to nut butters, chia seeds, flavor boosters and protein powders.

Along with adding more body to the smoothie mixture, you’ll get the benefits of whole grains, too.

If your breakfast smoothie contains protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butters and the like, there’s a good chance it contains enough calories to replace your meal rather than accompany it. Consider your smoothie recipe to lighten your breakfast calories.

What to know about diabetes: Dr. Nina Radcliff A lack of understanding — along with commonly repeated myths and misconceptions about diabet…

Should you have a smoothie every morning? Most health experts say no. Here’s why:

Research shows if you take the same amount of energy as a liquid instead of a solid, you will consume more calories later because the liquefied energy doesn’t satisfy your appetite as well as the solid food.

You may be changing the rate and effect of nutrient digestion in important ways. We know that for some food, like rice, if you mechanically turn it into a slurry prior to consuming it, your body reacts with a significantly sharper and faster spike in blood sugar.

People who consume green smoothies usually use fruit to make it taste palatable. The energy density of the fruit dwarfs the energy density of the greens, and these smoothies usually end up being quite high in sugar.

Keep in mind too, the blender obliterates the fiber value. Fiber is a space filler in your stomach and gives a feeling of fullness which translates to fewer calories consumed. It also decreases sugar absorption from the intestines and helps stabilize blood sugars, avoiding ups and downs. And even though fruit has carbs, the fiber decreases abrupt absorption and spikes in blood sugar levels. It’s always best to consume whole fruit and veggies.

Dr. Nina Radcliff offers tips for managing stress Are you experiencing insomnia, racing thoughts, loss of peace or joy? Disturbing thoughts or…

Also, if you are considering smoothies more than on occasion, or you have other health concerns, it’s important to talk to your physician.

Smoothie healthiness is largely determined by the ingredients, and along with being a yummy occasional treat, nutritious smoothies made primarily from fresh or frozen produce — containing little or no added sugar — can be a healthy, delicious option.