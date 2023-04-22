Are you experiencing insomnia, racing thoughts, loss of peace or joy? Disturbing thoughts or dreams? Mood swings? Upset stomach? Headaches? Fatigue or restlessness? Overeating or undereating? Depression? These are some of a myriad of symptoms of stress that impact thoughts, feelings, behaviors and the physical body — hence, your overall health and well-being.

April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month to bring attention to the negative impacts of stress. Managing stress is essential for a healthy lifestyle.

Health experts agree, it’s normal to feel stress, concerns and anxiousness — and it’s important to acknowledge those feelings. And, in that, it’s critical to understand the dynamics of your stress and to be tuned in to steps to manage it — and know where to go for help.

For starters, keep in mind the difference between productive stress and destructive stress. Everyone experiences stress, but not every stressful situation is cause for concern.

Productive stress, say, an impending work deadline, can increase alertness and performance. Productive stress encourages you to step outside your comfort zone to solve a problem by going on alert and increasing focus. You take action (steps) toward being productive while using healthy coping skills to manage stress. It can help you grow — supporting you to use untapped knowledge and resources or lead you to a positive life change. This “living outside your comfort zone” can be a good thing in making life transitions.

It’s when you feel overwhelmed that stress can turn negative.

Why spring cleaning is good for you: Dr. Nina Radcliff Spring cleaning days are here! And along with the rewards you may gain from organizing, decl…

Destructive stress doesn’t change anything, but it depletes your energy and harms your overall well-being. It’s exhausting and uncomfortable to remain in this state of high alert. It can negatively impact your mood while impairing your sleep, tensing your muscles, elevating your blood pressure and heart rate, and making your thoughts race, robbing you of peace and life’s joy.

High levels of stress (prolonged/chronic) are cause for concern because they create added havoc with sleep, nutrition and physical activity and affect your overall mental/emotional and physical well-being. Unmanaged, chronic stress is linked to all six leading causes of death and, not surprisingly, a 43% increased risk of premature death.

While stress resilience is our natural, inborn ability to bounce back from stress, we must also take actions to manage stress. This means learning and practicing techniques that work for you. And you may need a number of methods at different times to manage stresses that come your way. Try these tips:

Find your calm, quiet place and take time to unplug/relax. Practice relaxation techniques, like taking deep breaths, meditating, yoga, prayer, taking a walk in nature and/or listening to music. Calming moments help fight infection, boosting your immune system while improving your mood.

Set priorities: Decide what must get done and what can wait, and learn to say no to new tasks if you are overwhelmed.

Avoid dwelling on the problems; it can make you feel victimized, become overwhelmed or turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse, eating disorders or risky behaviors. Additionally, perseveration can affect your confidence, rob you of your joy or impact your day or relationships.

Gain control over (rein in) ruminating or racing thoughts, feelings/emotions and behaviors. And don’t allow negative thoughts to spill over into other areas, causing discontent.

Use structured problem solving, an effective, step-by-step process, to help break down problems that seem too big to tackle. Identify the problem, brainstorm and evaluate potential solutions.

Connect with trusted people who can provide emotional and other support. And be wise in whom you turn to — not all willing ears are helpful.

Take time to engage in relaxing activities you enjoy, such as cooking or baking, reading, yoga or gardening.

Physical activity helps improve psychological well-being, in addition to physical health. It causes your brain to release chemicals (endorphins) that battle anxiety and stress, improve mood, aid with sleep, take your mind off your problems and boost energy levels.

Get plenty of sleep. Seven to nine hours of sleep each night can help boost your mood and reduce stress.

Take care of yourself. Tend to your (self-care) needs and feelings, with balance.

Practicing gratitude, being thankful for the good in your life, helps shift negative focus and make the problem more manageable.

Remember you’re resilient. While resilience won’t make your problems go away, it can give you the ability to see past the issues, recognizing your ability to bounce back and find the enjoyment in life that enables you to better handle stress.

Taking steps to manage stress can minimize exacerbation of health-related issues as well as improve your overall mental and physical well-being. And learning the “best” stress management techniques for you takes time and practice. If you don’t feel you’re making progress — or you don’t know where to start — consider talking to your health care professional.