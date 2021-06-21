Dr. Nina: Pandemic taking toll on children's mental health

— Younger children don’t always know how to talk about their feelings but may show changes in their behavior or developments (more fussy, cry more easily or become difficult to console). Or, have difficulty with sleep; report stomach pain; experience separation anxiety (clingy/hesitant exploring); bite, hit, or have more intense tantrums.

Your pediatrician can help!

— Providing guidance on ways to best support your child.

— They can help screen for depression and ask about other concerns like anxiety or trouble coping with added stress.

— Adolescent suicides increase during times of high stress, and pediatricians can screen for suicide risk. (Immediate help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.)

— Call 9-1-1 for situations where self-harming actions are about to happen or are happening.

Experts say no matter the age of your child, the best thing you can do to help your child’s mental health is having conversations, often.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

