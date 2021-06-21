Dr. Nina: Pandemic taking toll on children's mental health

The stress, fear, grief, isolation and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact fueled by nonstop messaging can wear anyone down. And many children and teens have had an especially tough time coping.
Last week, the CDC released a report warning adolescent hospitalizations due to Covid-19 were on the rise. In reviewing the report, a most troubling aspect of the study also noted 20% of teen hospitalizations in the study between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, were for psychiatric emergencies — an acute disturbance in behavior, thought or mood that if left untreated could lead to harm either to the individual or those around them — not for COVID!
Quantifying the pandemic’s mental-health burden to children is difficult because some three million children nationwide who might have received counseling and social services through their schools did not attend classes or log in. This has exacerbated what the CDC has identified as a pre-existing mental-health treatment gap for children in the U.S.
The struggles, changes and losses impacted by COVID are likely to continue to affect families and children for some time. It’s important for families and adults working with children of all ages to continue to check in with them, often, and watch and listen for signs that they may be struggling.
How to help
Remain calm and reassuring
— Ask questions and make time to talk about their questions. Share factual, age-appropriate information. Being open and honest will help them put the situation into perspective. Help them understand what they need to know.
— While they don’t need statistics of people infected or health repercussions, it’s important to emphasize self-care and other healthy behaviors.
Connect, often: Empathize with your child’s worrisome thoughts and feelings. Admit to your child there are unknowns but that you are always there to support them. Remind them of other adults in their life who are there to help them and that they can always talk to you and them.
Routinely ask about their feelings, thoughts and concerns. This helps normalize their experience, providing strength in understanding that they aren’t alone, you’re with them and will help guide them through it!
Maintaining a routine is important: Even in the midst of change, ensure a part of your child’s day is structured and that a part of their day has some flexibility.
Help with reframing negative thoughts to more positive ones. This is one of the most evidence-based treatments for anxiety. Say “tell me what you’re thinking” instead of “don’t be anxious.” Encourage positive conversations (i.e., share what you are grateful for).
— Keep a watchful eye out for: “what-if … ” thinking. Work together to change “what-ifs” to reflect something positive.
— Ensure they know coping skills like drawing, writing, getting out in nature or engaging with a hobby, along with the importance of self-care (good night’s sleep, consuming healthy foods and drinks and being physically active).
— Engage in family activities such as yoga, stretching, going for walks, relaxing, movie time or other together time.
Recognize signs of stress: A certain amount of stress is normal, but parents, caregivers and educators should look out for drastic changes in functioning or behavior. Signs of stress and mental health challenges are not the same for every child, teen or young adult.
— Older children may try to hide their struggles because of fear, shame or a sense of responsibility to avoid burdening others. They may demonstrate irritability; frequent conflicts with friends and family; stepping back from personal relationships; loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities; difficult time falling/staying asleep (or sleeping too much); appetite, weight, or eating pattern changes (not hungry or eating all the time); memory or concentration problems, changes in appearance/lack basic personal hygiene; or an increase in risky behavior (alcohol, smoking/vaping, or drugs).
— Younger children don’t always know how to talk about their feelings but may show changes in their behavior or developments (more fussy, cry more easily or become difficult to console). Or, have difficulty with sleep; report stomach pain; experience separation anxiety (clingy/hesitant exploring); bite, hit, or have more intense tantrums.
Your pediatrician can help!
— Providing guidance on ways to best support your child.
— They can help screen for depression and ask about other concerns like anxiety or trouble coping with added stress.
— Adolescent suicides increase during times of high stress, and pediatricians can screen for suicide risk. (Immediate help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.)
— Call 9-1-1 for situations where self-harming actions are about to happen or are happening.
Experts say no matter the age of your child, the best thing you can do to help your child’s mental health is having conversations, often.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
