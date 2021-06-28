Dr. Nina: Conditions that impact memory loss other than dementia

We can all experience memory lapses from time to time, which can be aggravating and, at times, worrisome.
It’s important to know that not all memory loss or forgetfulness is a form of dementia or Alzheimer’s related. So, before diagnosing yourself (or someone you love) with Alzheimer’s, learn to recognize symptoms and how they manifest. There are some treatable causes of forgetfulness and memory lapses. Here are some common ones.
Lack of sleep: Not getting enough sleep is perhaps one the greatest causes of forgetfulness. Too little restful sleep or poor-quality sleep can make it difficult to remember things as well as learn new things; impair decision-making skills and judgment; and result in mood changes, stress and anxiety, which in turn, contributes to problems with memory.
Strengthening of neural connections to form memories, known as memory consolidation, and getting rid of excessive information occurs while you sleep. Adults need 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep.
If you’re not getting the right amount and quality sleep, make it a priority to improve your sleep hygiene, the routines you engage in before and during sleep. Including:
Engaging in calming activities before bedtime.
Dimming lights (and powering down) to allow melatonin to rise.
Keeping consistent sleep and wake times (including weekends).
Avoiding caffeine in the afternoon.
Stress, anxiety and worry: Stress can lead to short-term memory loss, interfere with attention, and block the formation of new memories or the retrieval of old ones. It may also impact other brain functions, like mood and anxiety. Worry can trigger memory slips. And unfortunately, as long as you live with these, you put yourself at risk for forgetfulness and memory lapses to get worse.
Your brain is a group of different parts that perform different tasks. Researchers believe that when one part of your brain is engaged, the other parts may not have as much energy to handle their own vital tasks. For example, if you are in an emotionally taxing situation, the amygdala (the part of your brain that governs your survival instincts) may take over, leaving the parts of your brain that help to store memories and perform higher-order tasks with less energy and ability to get their own jobs done. Experts explain that the basic idea is that the brain is shunting its resources because it’s in survival mode, not memory mode. This is why you might be more forgetful when you are stressed or may experience memory lapses during traumatic events.
To better cope with stress, anxiety and worry, consider how you might minimize factors that make them worse. Remember to:
Practice personal self-care.
Get quality sleep.
Eat a healthy diet.
Stay physically active.
Take positive actionable steps to manage stress/anxiety/worry triggers.
If you feel supported during such times you are likely to weather them more successfully. Establish a trusted, wise support network.
Anemia: A condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body’s tissues, anemia can also result in memory loss, mental changes, and a decline in motor skills. There are many causes of anemia, and your doctor can help you determine with a lab test if this is affecting you and what is causing it. Nutritional deficiencies of vitamin B12 or iron can often be resolved with changes in eating habits or supplementation.
COVID-19: Some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery. Many are reporting “brain fog”— cognitive challenges that include sluggish and fuzzy thinking as well as difficulty focusing, concentrating and remembering. If any of these began after a COVID-19 infection, talk to your doctor.
Thyroid gland: Responsible for your body’s metabolic function, the thyroid gland, located in your neck area, is mighty! Metabolism describes the bodily processes or chemical reactions needed to maintain life. If your thyroid function is low, this can shrink your hippocampus, an area in the brain that is involved with memory and learning. This condition can be diagnosed by your doctor with a lab test and thyroid replacement can be prescribed.
Cognitive overload: The mind is constantly receiving and processing new pieces of information in the working memory. It’s important to remember, that our working memory can only handle so much. When overloaded, it’s difficult to retain and recall information.
Some other reasons you may experience memory loss can include alcoholism, drug abuse, side effect of certain medications, depression, minor head injury, vitamin B-12 deficiency, brain infection and dementia.
If you notice that you’re having problems with your memory and wondering or worrying why, talk with your doctor. They can help to determine the cause and create an effective treatment plan.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
