Dr. Nina: Conditions that impact memory loss other than dementia

Stress, anxiety and worry: Stress can lead to short-term memory loss, interfere with attention, and block the formation of new memories or the retrieval of old ones. It may also impact other brain functions, like mood and anxiety. Worry can trigger memory slips. And unfortunately, as long as you live with these, you put yourself at risk for forgetfulness and memory lapses to get worse.

Your brain is a group of different parts that perform different tasks. Researchers believe that when one part of your brain is engaged, the other parts may not have as much energy to handle their own vital tasks. For example, if you are in an emotionally taxing situation, the amygdala (the part of your brain that governs your survival instincts) may take over, leaving the parts of your brain that help to store memories and perform higher-order tasks with less energy and ability to get their own jobs done. Experts explain that the basic idea is that the brain is shunting its resources because it’s in survival mode, not memory mode. This is why you might be more forgetful when you are stressed or may experience memory lapses during traumatic events.