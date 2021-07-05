Dr. Nina: Blood banks report severe shortages linked to COVID

In the time it takes to read this headline — 2 seconds — two people in the United States will have needed a blood transfusion.
That crucial demand continues, every 2 seconds of every 24-hour day, that two people in the United States need a blood transfusion. Since blood cannot be manufactured outside the body and has a limited shelf life, the supply must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors like you. Blood donors save lives, and blood donations are the lifeline.
And, the need is great. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many blood banks to cancel donation drives, and blood supplies are low. Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, and the help of blood donors is vital. Additionally, summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, and this year will be particularly challenging as people are returning to their pre-pandemic activities.
Because there is no blood substitute, blood donations are essential to ensuring an adequate national blood supply that covers needs and disasters throughout our nation. The need for blood donations has mounted to high-alert levels now after the shortages in donations, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I join millions of healthcare workers and related organizations in support as the American Red Cross asks for the public’s help to replenish supplies.
Did you know that just 1 pint of blood (one donation) has the potential to save three lives?
Blood donation and COVID
Anyone who is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus with one of the three vaccines approved for emergency use — Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson — is eligible to donate. People who have recovered from COVID-19 can also give blood, but only if they’ve been symptom-free for at least two weeks.
Requirements: Blood donations of all types of blood are needed, always. General eligibility requirements in New Jersey:
Good general health and feeling well
Minimum 17 years of age (16 with parental consent)
Weigh at least 110 pounds
Unique donor situations:
Designated donor: You agree to donate one or more units of blood in advance for a friend or relative who is having a planned surgery. The blood will still be carefully screened in the same manner as an anonymous blood donation.
Autologous blood transfusion: You donate your own blood well in advance of an elective surgery for yourself.
More information is available through the American Red Cross at redcross.org, America’s Blood Centers at americasblood.org or other health organizations like the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
What to expect when you donate?
The American Red Cross recommends that before you donate, make sure to hydrate with non-alcoholic fluids. Additionally, wear something comfortable so you can readily roll up your sleeves above your elbow and bring a list of any prescribed and over-the-counter medications you are taking.
Blood donation is a safe process that consists of registering, giving a medical history, having a mini-physical performed, and a blood draw with a sterile needle where you will lie down on a chair or cot. You’ll donate about 1 pint (one unit) of blood. The entire process takes approximately 60-75 minutes — with the actual blood donation taking less than 10-12 minutes. When finished, you’ll be given snacks and a drink to help your body get back to normal, since you lost some fluids. You’ll want to sit and relax for at least 10 minutes to restore your strength and get some energy back before you leave.
It’s good to know, too, as soon as you are finished, your blood is processed and prepared for patient transfusions — a process that ensures safety, blood type and banked for availability for the right patient. Based on your blood type, its personal characteristics and, often, where the need is greatest, you can rest assured that the most is made to help save multiple lives with your gift.
Side effects after donating blood
There aren’t any lasting side effects, but you may temporarily:
Need to hydrate. Drink more non-alcoholic beverages for 24-48 hours after you donate blood.
Need to take it easy. Don’t work out or do any hard physical activity for 24 hours after giving blood.
Feel lightheaded. Lie down for a few minutes until you feel ready to get back up.
Have a little bit of bleeding from the spot where you donated. Raise your arm and apply pressure to that spot for a few minutes.
Donors are needed now. Please consider scheduling an appointment to give your time and blood — we are the only sources of this precious, life-giving gift. Let’s roll up our sleeves together to make a difference!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.