Dr. Nina: Blood banks report severe shortages linked to COVID

What to expect when you donate?

The American Red Cross recommends that before you donate, make sure to hydrate with non-alcoholic fluids. Additionally, wear something comfortable so you can readily roll up your sleeves above your elbow and bring a list of any prescribed and over-the-counter medications you are taking.

Blood donation is a safe process that consists of registering, giving a medical history, having a mini-physical performed, and a blood draw with a sterile needle where you will lie down on a chair or cot. You’ll donate about 1 pint (one unit) of blood. The entire process takes approximately 60-75 minutes — with the actual blood donation taking less than 10-12 minutes. When finished, you’ll be given snacks and a drink to help your body get back to normal, since you lost some fluids. You’ll want to sit and relax for at least 10 minutes to restore your strength and get some energy back before you leave.

It’s good to know, too, as soon as you are finished, your blood is processed and prepared for patient transfusions — a process that ensures safety, blood type and banked for availability for the right patient. Based on your blood type, its personal characteristics and, often, where the need is greatest, you can rest assured that the most is made to help save multiple lives with your gift.