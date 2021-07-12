Don't overlook powerful health benefits of being around water: Dr. Nina

Do you love being around the water?
Ponds, streams, pools, rivers, lakes, waterfalls, oceans all really resonate with you? If so, there is good reason as studies continually report that simply being around water can increase levels of "feel-good" brain chemicals (like dopamine) and sink levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.
So whether it is being along a shoreline, enjoying the sound of drops of rain, the waves on a beach or the allure of a waterfall, brook or stream, there is great, healthy power in seeing, hearing and being within the movement of water! Even enjoying a warm bath or time in a pool. Water environments can go a long way to alleviate muscle tension and create a sense of calm — body, mind and soul.
Research shows that being near, in and on water can provide a long list of great health benefits. It can lower stress, anxiety, heart and breathing rates as well as increase an overall sense of well-being and happiness while helping to provide perspective and creativity to other aspects of your life.
I am one of those who recognizes the powerful benefits of being near or in water, which set me on this path to be able to share, articulate and encourage the virtues. As a wet-head mom, avid water enthusiast, hound for research and a medical physician dedicated to providing greater understandings of medical health and wellness, here is why I am prescribing to get closer to more water!
In the book "Blue Mind," marine biologist, field scientist and best-selling author Dr. Wallace J. Nichols provides compelling science and experience with respect to the unique benefits of being near — or in —water. His body of work underscores the neurological, psychological and emotional changes our brains experience when we are close to water and how it benefits our “blue mind.”
Interestingly, our blue mind is up against two other common states, as Nichols explains: red mind (stressed, anxious, overactive yet underproductive) and gray mind (numb, lethargic, demotivated and unsatisfied). Red and gray mind states are products of our modern lifestyles, habits and choices.
Blue mind is a natural, peaceful state that we all instinctively know but can struggle to maintain because of life’s demands. This science is used by marketers to help position their products in the “blue mind” while reducing “red mind” concerns or barriers. It’s powerful. Bottom line: "Blue mind” is characterized as a mild meditation state that evokes a sense of calm, peacefulness, happiness and contentment. It’s your brain’s subconscious, positive reaction to being on, in or near water.
And water, in all of its forms, is therapeutic:
• Well-being: Research shows that water environments can help you bust stress and find joy. Some experts explain that what happens to your mind when you're near water is a lot about what you're leaving behind, like the over-stimulation of everyday life. You’re always processing, filtering and calculating every sound and movement around you. Your brain does this at lightning speeds, using a lot of energy that can be physically and mentally stressful. Near water, you can be moved beyond distractions, giving your brain rest. And you can include other aspects of pleasure in water environments that also soothe you: music, exercise, family/friends, pets and being in nature.
• Engaging the senses and awe: The sight, sound, feel and even smell and taste of water affects us on a deep sensory level. The awe-inspiring experience of water has been found to make your brain happier, less stressed and, too, more creative (shown to advance great day-dreaming and problem-solving abilities).
• Deepens relationships: Being with someone in or around the water can increase levels of oxytocin, a chemical that plays a role in trust-building.
• Stimulates fond memories: People have fond memories spent in or near water. Enjoying water builds on these warm memories and creates new ones that in turn, again, help de-stress.
• Calmness: Water in all forms can help you slow down and decompress. It can even slow down your brainwaves, taking you to a calmer, more meditative state. This helps you shift your thoughts and focus, and relax and unleash more creativity.
• Water therapy: Throughout time, water has been used as a healing agent. Today, Healing Wave Aquatics helps active-duty military and veterans heal from post-traumatic stress through water therapy programs. And benefits of aquatic therapy — regular pool exercises — for individuals to strengthen their bodies and manage pain are well-known.
While researchers who conducted many of the studies are not sure what it is about the water that improves mental health, we know we need more of it! Enjoy!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
