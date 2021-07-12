Don't overlook powerful health benefits of being around water: Dr. Nina

• Engaging the senses and awe: The sight, sound, feel and even smell and taste of water affects us on a deep sensory level. The awe-inspiring experience of water has been found to make your brain happier, less stressed and, too, more creative (shown to advance great day-dreaming and problem-solving abilities).

• Deepens relationships: Being with someone in or around the water can increase levels of oxytocin, a chemical that plays a role in trust-building.

• Stimulates fond memories: People have fond memories spent in or near water. Enjoying water builds on these warm memories and creates new ones that in turn, again, help de-stress.

• Calmness: Water in all forms can help you slow down and decompress. It can even slow down your brainwaves, taking you to a calmer, more meditative state. This helps you shift your thoughts and focus, and relax and unleash more creativity.

• Water therapy: Throughout time, water has been used as a healing agent. Today, Healing Wave Aquatics helps active-duty military and veterans heal from post-traumatic stress through water therapy programs. And benefits of aquatic therapy — regular pool exercises — for individuals to strengthen their bodies and manage pain are well-known.

While researchers who conducted many of the studies are not sure what it is about the water that improves mental health, we know we need more of it! Enjoy!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.